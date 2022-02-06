On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Nashwauk-Keewatin school district voters will decide whether the district should build a new preK-12 school to replace two 101-year-old school buildings at a cost of $42 million. A second ballot question asks voters to decide whether a community wellness center should be added to the new school for an additional $5.7 million for a total project cost of $47.7 million.

Approximately 30% of the project will be funded with aid from the state and Itasca County. In addition, N-K has an opportunity to secure an additional 27% of the cost of the proposed school through an $18 million grant from IRRR. The grant is conditioned on voter approval of question 1 and N-K forming a joint powers agreement with another school district. With these funds applied, the property tax impact on a home valued at $100,000 will be $9.36/month for question 1 and $12.75/month if both ballot questions are approved. If the IRRR grant conditions are not satisfied by August, then the property tax impact on a $100,000 home will be $21.11/month for question 1 and $24.49/month if both ballot questions pass.

Finally, I’d like to say thank you to the residents of the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district who have asked many thoughtful questions and shared their feedback throughout this referendum process.

Now it’s time to vote. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Please visit NKSpartanStrong.org/vote to find your polling location and other helpful information.

Rae Villebrun

Nashwauk-Keewatin Superintendent

