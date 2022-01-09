On Feb. 8, N-K voters will decide whether to replace the district’s two buildings with a new preK-12 school to be located just west of O’Brien Reservoir at a cost of $42 million.
A second ballot question asks whether the scope of the project should be expanded to include a $5.7 million community wellness center that would be attached to the new school.
As a Nashwauk-Keewatin school board member, I have seen first-hand how much study and work has gone into developing the plan being presented to voters.
Our priority has been to ensure that any investments in our buildings would improve education, health and safety for our students.
We’ve also worked hard to identify financial partners to reduce the impact on our property taxpayers.
Under this plan, 57% of the proposed project could be paid by sources other than local property taxpayers. U.S. Steel generously donated 43 acres to be the site of the new school. As the Mesabi Tribune reported last month, the IRRR approved a grant that would fund 27% of the project, while state equalization aid and a grant from Itasca County will reduce the cost even further.
Securing the IRRR grant is contingent on two conditions: The first is for N-K voters to approve the referendum for the new school. The second is the completion of a joint powers agreement between N-K and a neighboring district, which I am confident we will be able to develop.
But, before we can do anything else, N-K voters must decide if the plan for a new school is right for the future of our district and communities.
