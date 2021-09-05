Thanks to Boomtown-Hibbing and their employees like Abby.

The Memorial Tribute is about the 13 killed-22 wounded on Aug. 26, 2021, in Afghanistan. Tributes like these are needed, along with all the memorials and tributes to Americans killed and wounded in all of our Country’s engagements and wars since 1776.

Ed Julha

Hibbing

