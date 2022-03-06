We were very happy with the number of community members that spent their evening with us last Wednesday (Feb. 23) to discuss the future of Chisholm Public Schools. Your input in this process is critical and we were pleased with your participation and engagement. Thank you!
As mentioned in our discussion, we will have two additional community meetings in our planning stage before the board determines whether to pursue an operating and bond election this fall. Our second meeting is tentatively planned for some time in mid-April, however, will be contingent on how much work we get done with our board and community task force as the meeting will focus mostly on the data received and analyzed during our assessment process.
We want our plan to be both community developed and supported and as such, are looking for community members who are interested in being part of a Community Task Force.
The task force will meet weekly in the evenings over the next month to work with the board in reviewing data, stakeholder feedback and assist in shaping our final plan. The date and time of task force meetings will be determined by the availability of the group members. If you are interested in participating on this committee, please contact Lisa Aldrich at laldrich@chisholm.k12.mn.us, (218) 254-5726 ext. 2900 no later than March 9. For those of you who indicated interest in our meeting last week (Feb. 23), you will receive additional information at this time. We will move quickly after receiving all names of interested parties to arrange our first meeting.
Thank you again to all that joined for our first meeting. Please be on the lookout for additional communications regarding our progress and feel free to reach me with any questions.
