We write in response to a letter recently submitted to the editor of the Duluth News Tribune by Becky Rom of Ely, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness and the national chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters.
Attorney Rom attacked Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber, writing, “Stauber wrongly claimed the [Biden] administration’s policies have been very harsh on the middle class and the blue-collar worker in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District . . . [and] demonstrated that Stauber is out of touch with the needs of his district”. “It is Stauber who has failed the middle-class families he claims to care about”.
Is it Congressman Stauber or the Biden Administration who is out of touch with the needs of his district? It wasn’t Stauber who terminated the Keystone pipeline project, but President Biden who cancelled the pipeline the day after his Inauguration by issuing a politically motivated executive order revoking a key permit needed to complete the pipeline in the U. S. Cancelling the Keystone pipeline caused the price of gasoline and diesel fuel at the pump and the price of heating fuel oil to surge upward. The price of fuel oil delivered in Ely today is $4.82 per gallon, about 100% more it was just 12 months ago.
And attorney Rom continued with her attack on Stauber. “What does Stauber vote for? Tax cuts for the very wealthy. Who does Stauber support instead of middle-class families? One is a billionaire family living in Santiago, Chile which wants to build the Antofagasta/Twin Metals mine on public land upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness”.
Our response to attorney Rom – you conveniently ignore the fact that Antofagasta has invested $550 million dollars in the development of its proposed copper-nickel mine in the Rainy River Watershed of the Superior National Forest - a hardrock mining operation that will employ 750 middle-class, well-paid workers and an additional 1500 workers in related industries. And most significantly, a project labor agreement with the building trades unions has already been signed for the construction of the mine.
Furthermore, it was the Biden administration, not Congressman Stauber who required the Bureau of Land Management and U. S. Forest Service to ban mining on 234,000 acres of federal lands in the Rainy River Watershed. And it was not Stauber, but the Bureau of Land Management and U. S. Forest Service who caused mining supporters to look like fools during a sham public comment period they conducted, to determine, they said, whether they should implement a 20-year ban on mining on those same federal lands – and then announced on January 26, 2022, just 8 days after the 90-day public comment period ended, that Twin Metals’ leases had been cancelled.
“Stauber’s support for Antofagasta’s Twin Metals mine proposal betrays the heart and soul of Northeastern Minnesota, in particular the Boundary Waters and the people who drive the sustainable communities of the Boundary Waters region”, wrote Rom.
No, Becky - mining has always been, is now and always will be the heart and soul of Northeastern Minnesota.
Gerald M. Tyler
Ely, MN
David W. Johnson
Ely, MN
