The news media and our political “leaders” are caught up on pointless and trivial investigations. January 6th, Truckers Grievances, and just plain upset and angry Americans. These groups are not the enemy. They are hard working American people that need a break!
What progress has been made in bringing the looters and criminals to justice who burned Minneapolis and destroyed local businesses? The “Soros” types who funded these savages should be held accountable both criminally and financially. Why should the taxpayers of Minnesota pick up the tab? Should we be responsible to clean up the environmental damage that these well-funded groups create? Line 3 is another example of the thoughtless actions and lack of concern for public safety with these groups of paid protesters.
Now with the rising costs of energy, local governments and taxpayers are hard pressed to cover the additional costs of living. There are ways to alleviate the stress on everyday Americans, but this administration is controlled by wealthy liberal environmentalists. I suppose their well funded political pacts make them more equal than the rest of us. Talk about discrimination!
These budget problems are beginning to affect the safety of our communities and the residents. This administration must be proud to victimize the retired, elderly, and those on fixed incomes. We have a huge state budget surplus. This money belongs to the taxpayers. In any other business, when you overcharge someone, you refund the money. Not waste it on some political agenda!
OPEN THE PIPELINE, PRESIDENT BIDEN! Or, step aside, and let someone else lead us out of the mess your administration has created.
