The United Steelworkers on the Iron Range have faced a number of challenges over the last decade, most recently the mining downturn of 2015 that idled more than half our region’s mines. Even then, before Dave was our state representative, he was standing with and fighting for us. I know because I was there watching him lead the charge as a local elected official.
As a longtime member of the USW, a rank-and-file worker, a former president of Local 1938 and now as a Staff Representative in USW District 11, I know the importance of having someone in the Minnesota Legislature that will fight for mining and my union brothers and sisters.
Without a doubt, Dave Lislegard is that person, and I’m here to endorse him for the House 7B seat to ensure the Iron Range has a powerful seat at the table in St. Paul.
Dave is a former union member who went through the closure of LTV in 2001, and came out of it as a community leader for the Iron Range region. He’s been behind every battle the industry, and its workers have fought over sulfate standards, PolyMet permits, the former Butler Taconite site, and more, both on the front lines and behind the scenes.
Since he was first elected in 2018, Dave has worked with House leadership to prevent any anti-mining bills from standing a chance in the Legislature. In fact, there hasn’t been one anti-mining hearing since Dave has been representing us. He has also secured state funding for projects that helped our local communities remain a place for us to raise our families in rural Minnesota.
He is the only candidate in this race with the experience needed to better the lives of Steelworkers and the overall communities of the Iron Range. He’s a fighter that has consistently put the people of the region before the politics and has delivered for us.
I encourage you on November 8 to vote for Dave Lislegard for House 7B.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.