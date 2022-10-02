The United Steelworkers on the Iron Range have faced a number of challenges over the last decade, most recently the mining downturn of 2015 that idled more than half our region’s mines. Even then, before Dave was our state representative, he was standing with and fighting for us. I know because I was there watching him lead the charge as a local elected official.

As a longtime member of the USW, a rank-and-file worker, a former president of Local 1938 and now as a Staff Representative in USW District 11, I know the importance of having someone in the Minnesota Legislature that will fight for mining and my union brothers and sisters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments