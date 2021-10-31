Earlier this month, Minnesota made news for the impressive completion of the Line 3 pipeline project in less than a year’s time. Following six years of effort, of course.
But recently, we made news for a different reason. Last week, hundreds of Line 3 pipeline opponents descended upon Washington, D.C., to “make their voices heard” about their displeasure for the pipeline. Part of their week-long event appeared calm and peaceful. They delivered signatures, held signs, and did chants. But the majority of the week surrounded disruptive activities with the intention of being arrested – a goal they accomplished with reports indicating that more than 500 Line 3 protesters were arrested.
The saddest thing about this event is just how fruitless it was to begin with. Despite the fact that there is no way – legal or otherwise – to stop the pipeline that is already flowing oil, these individuals traveled from our state (and many others) to protest it. They interrupted DC traffic, shut down office buildings, disrupted actual productive workplaces, all for nothing.
I am not sure when this will end, but these protesters have to give this up at some point. And at the end of the day, it is unfortunate that our fellow Minnesotans represented our state in such a reckless and inappropriate manner, with nothing gained and everything lost.
Robert Vlaisavljevich
Mayor of Eveleth
Eveleth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.