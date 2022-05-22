My name is Leah Novelan and I am the Administrator at Waterview Woods in Eveleth. My top priority has always been to provide the best care possible for the seniors in our community. Unfortunately, the Minnesota Legislature has left us with a significant gap in funding – and without immediate action to increase funding for caregiver wages, Minnesota’s senior care system faces collapse.
This issue has been escalating for years and new statewide data illuminates just how much this problem has grown. Nearly 11% of nursing homes and 20% of assisted living settings are facing closure if their financial trajectory continues, which could result in over 14,000 seniors losing access to care. We’re already seeing this happen. Since 2020, Minnesota has lost 12 nursing homes, including five this year alone.
Providers are doing all that we can. Over a third of providers have increased base wages by 10% or more since the pandemic started to attract new caregivers and keep the ones we have. But lawmakers are the only ones who can raise our rates, which is the only way to sustain higher wages for staff and reverse the chronic workforce shortage.
Right now, the average nursing home in Minnesota is projected to lose over $800,000 this year due to rising costs and lack of state support. If the legislature doesn’t act this session, more seniors will lose access to the care they need.
