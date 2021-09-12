This is an open letter to Fire Chief Alan Lewis of the Virginia Fire Department
My husband and I are residents of Cohasset, MN. I recently attended a funeral for a former Cohasset City Councilor who was also a former Cohasset volunteer firefighter. This individual served 20 years as a volunteer firefighter. But, at his funeral, even though many years have passed since his retirement as a volunteer firefighter, the Cohasset Fire Department had a contingent of members of the Cohasset Fire Department at his funeral and they acknowledged his service to the community by ringing the fire department bell three chimes, three times. It was a very emotional acknowledgement of his years of service to the local fire department.
The reason for my letter is my father in law, Lloyd Sakrison, was a member of the Virginia Fire Department for decades, he was an officer and served the city selflessly for so many years. Yet, when he passed away in 2014, there was no representation of the Virginia Fire Department to acknowledge his decades of service, no ringing of the fire bell or any other acknowledgement of his decades of service to the Virginia Fire Department. I find that very disheartening and I wonder why the department failed to recognize those members that gave so much for so many years before this current administration. I am hoping that this oversight has been corrected and recognition is currently happening.
Debra Sakrison
Cohasset
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.