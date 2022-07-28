August 9 is an important election for residents of Ward 4 in Hibbing. We have the opportunity to choose our representative to the City Council. I urge you to support my friend and neighbor since 1982—Steve Jurenes. Steve has spent his entire life and career in Hibbing. He knows the people, the town and the Range,the business sector,and the movers and shakers. As a result of his appointment by the Council to fill a vacancy early in the year,he already has first-hand knowledge of our city government and the economic development arm—HEDA—on which he is presently serving.

Combine all that with a Business and Accounting degree and years experience in advertising and sales. Mix in a unique eye for detail and process,a friendly personality,and a whole lot of common sense,as well as the time retirement allows to do the job and you have a very effective Ward 4 Councilor.

