August 9 is an important election for residents of Ward 4 in Hibbing. We have the opportunity to choose our representative to the City Council. I urge you to support my friend and neighbor since 1982—Steve Jurenes. Steve has spent his entire life and career in Hibbing. He knows the people, the town and the Range,the business sector,and the movers and shakers. As a result of his appointment by the Council to fill a vacancy early in the year,he already has first-hand knowledge of our city government and the economic development arm—HEDA—on which he is presently serving.
Combine all that with a Business and Accounting degree and years experience in advertising and sales. Mix in a unique eye for detail and process,a friendly personality,and a whole lot of common sense,as well as the time retirement allows to do the job and you have a very effective Ward 4 Councilor.
Since his appointment,Jurenes has already shown his ability to study issues and base his vote on facts and process—always considering the taxpayer. He does not “put the cart before the horse”. He is very aware of the need for good communication and transparency in all city dealings. He has no pet projects nor axe to grind. I believe he would support any project based on a real need and a strong plan.
Please join me in keeping Steve Jurenes as Ward 4 City Councilor to help guide Hibbing to a bright future.
