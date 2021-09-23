It all started on the “dumps” which is now known as “Pill Hill.” It was the scene of terrifying challenges. There were ski jumps named “Little Speedway”, “Big Speedway” and “The Scaffle.” “The Scaffle” was a man made ski jump off which you could soar some 80 feet.
As a neophyte, you started with barrel staves secured to your boot by a leather strap over the toe and a tire inner tube ring wrapped around your ankle. From there you graduated to skis of pine and then to skis of maple with “clamps” holding you secure.
I did “Little Speedway” and “Big Speedway” but chickened out at “The Scaffle” but not so for Moose Kalibabky, Elwyn Hanson, Dick Oyst, Ed Strick and Tom and Jim Motherway. What a way to spend a sunny winter afternoon.
After World War II, downhill skiing became the thing to do. I graduated from a rope tow on Maple Hill, operated by Frank Dulong, to a chairlift at Lookout Mountain in Virginia. Then on to Spirit Mountain in Duluth and Indianhead Mountain in the U.P. Next it was onward to the mountains: Whitefish, Montana; Big Sky, Montana; Sun Valley, Idaho; the Grand Tetons, Wyoming; Aspen, Vail, Beaver Creek in Colorado; Whistler and helicopter skiing in Canada.
Now comes the stunning epiphany – a ski trip to Italy to the resort of Cervinia in the same valley my grandfather Bretto was born. With others I took a tram up to 10,000 feet to a catwalk. I gazed up to see another 9,000 feet of the Matterhorn over my shoulder. From the catwalk we skied an 8,000 foot Black Diamond plunge into Zermatt, Switzerland right to a “Bier Stube” for a flagon of lager. A triumph I call it! I took my last ski run at Giants Ridge when I hit my 89th winter.
John Dougherty
Hibbing
