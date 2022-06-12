Giorgi should know that a withdrawal date in Afghanistan by Trump should have been started in early spring but Biden did nothing to start getting troops out. He could have changed that withdrawal date, but instead kept it with disastrous results of 13 lives killed and leaving of $85 million of military equipment behind at the end of August. If that alone doesn’t deserve ‘the dumbest president’ award I don’t know what does! There was nothing holding Biden to the date set by Trump.
Giorgi still believes a basement candidate actually got 80 million more votes than Trump when more and more evidence proves otherwise. People need to watch the 2000 Mules movie or read about the voter fraud in Wisconsin nursing homes. A presentation on the 2020 election fraud in Minnesota is on YouTube.
None of this will change who is in the White House now, but we must never allow this to happen again!
In all Biden’s years in government, he has accomplished nothing! Other than prove he is dishonest. Giorgi makes no mention of Biden’s ‘smartest man he knows’ Hunter who gave ‘the big guy’ a share of his bribes from Ukraine and China. All made known from Hunter’s laptop. It explains how Biden, in 2008 was listed as a ‘thousandaire’ with little assets, but is now a multimillionaire since his stint as Vice President and Hunter’s deals.
What’s funny is Giorgi is complaining about Fox News and then his proof looks like a copy-paste from CNN!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.