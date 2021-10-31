An important election for St Lous County Sheriff is coming in 2022. I and many fellow Minnesotans are deeply concerned about the shredding of our Constitutional rights by an overreaching Federal government. But what does this have to do with our sheriff? Quite a lot, as it turns out!
“Nearly every action taken by the Federal government today violates the Constitution that sheriffs and the military have taken an oath to defend. The Sheriff may truly be the last hope for saving our constitutional Republic and our liberties.
“Thomas Jefferson wrote in “The value of Constitutions,” that “there is no honorable law enforcement authority in Anglo-American law so ancient as that of the county sheriff whose role as a peace officer goes back at least to the time of Alfred the Great. (https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2010/07/19/constitutional-sheriffs-now/)
I urge you to vote for Chad Walsh who will fulfill that role as a Constitutional Sheriff, a Sheriff who will represent every voter, no matter on which side of the aisle they stand. We need him and we need policies that support liberty, not politics.
Carole Kapsner
Aurora
