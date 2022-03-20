Enough is enough, or should I say, enough of nothing. This was the sentiment of the local members in the Sturgeon River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.
So they decided to take a stance and on February 16, voting on a moratorium cutting off the chapter aid to area DNR projects due to the 11 year decline in the deer herd and again no DNR management plan to address the decline.
This letter was sent to the top four (state) DNR officials and within 48 hours they requested a meeting which was held on Thursday, March 10, at the Mountain Iron Community Center with acting area wildlife manager Penny Bachman and Region 2 Wildlife Manager Lindsey Shartell.
It was standing room only and many voiced their concerns over the declining deer herd only to hear that the DNR plans to do basically nothing to address the issue.
Mention “wolf” and it’s a four letter word to the DNR officials. A recent study from the Grand Portage Band tribal researcher Seth Moore found exactly the similar results as the last DNR study on moose, which found 80% of calf mortality was due to predation. I don’t think 20% of one calf can sustain a moose herd. I am certain deer fawn mortality would have similar results or even worse. They did announce we lost our NW moose herd for good and they will never come back. Maybe we should reintroduce the moose back into that area via helicopter, like wolves on Isle Royale.
Now in an area around the NE Moose range the plan is to keep the deer 2-4/sq.mi. to prevent the spread of brain worm even though previous studies said deer under 10/sq.mi. has no effect on spreading brain worm to the Moose. Now they say that was a guess.
Also in the mortality of moose it revealed a 30% positive test for brain worm but cannot be ruled as the cause of death and this is not 30% of the total moose population!
Also, winter tick infestation was the highest recorded on Isle Royale where Moose flourished to record numbers before wolves were reintroduced. Why the concern over moose, because if you checked that box in recent surveys saying you like to see moose that turned out to be the number one most requested animal to see along with a wolf. Remember the old adage “Facts don’t lie but Liars make facts.”
More input should come from the Conservation Officers because they see and hear first hand the real story like empty hunting shacks, lack of hunter success, less deer and more Wolves but orders come from the top down. So after the wildlife officials blamed everything on anything except the Wolf, the smoke screen cleared and we all departed peacefully, with again nothing accomplished or resolved.
The DNR wildlife officials wonder why hunters do not participate at meetings or surveys?
After the meeting most people agreed it’s all politically motivated by special interest groups which ultimately want all animals protected under the endangered species act. Also of great concern was the spiritual belief of reincarnation through wolves. Should there not be a “separation of state and church” when making government decisions?
The real blame here is the top officials like the Governor, Lt. Governor and the appointed DNR staff. We need a change before all the wildlife becomes on the endangered species list including the hunter.
The Sturgeon River Chapter meets the second Wednesday of the month in the Mountain Iron Community Center at 7 p.m. or visit our facebook page under MDHA Sturgeon River Chapter.
Dale Irish
Mountain Iron
