Dear Editor,
Several years ago I wrote a letter describing all the wonderful things going on in the Hibbing school district. In light of the recent letter written by an unhappy Hibbing parent (who notably wants to get on the school board at the next election) and published by the Mesabi Tribune that is full of outrageous claims, misinformation, accusations, twisted truths, negativity, and far-right conspiracy theory, I felt compelled to respond with some positivity! The community should not be wasting their time focusing on this derogatory letter, but should instead be celebrating this district and all the amazing teachers and staff and the incredible programs going on.
Let’s start with Covid. We all know it’s been a tough few years for everyone in education, but Hibbing has overall come through with flying colors. We had very low rates of Covid overall, and this current school year we have been learning in-person all year, which was the goal. Obviously our masking policy worked, despite the controversy and protests. I’m very proud of how our district conducted business during the pandemic. It wasn’t perfect, and we felt a few bumps along the way, but the positives far outnumbered the negatives. Yes, enrollment has declined slightly as it has in most area districts and across the whole country. Some parents have decided to continue with home-schooling or online school. We are hoping we can draw those students back to the district. The extra work behind the scenes during Covid was enormous. Our superintendent, administrators, teachers, and staff really stepped up to meet the challenges involved including developing and implementing new policies and procedures, switching between different models of learning — from in-person to online to hybrid (part online, part in-person), keeping all facilities sterile and with the required signage, and following all federal, state, and county regulations. Not to mention we continued distributing (and in some cases even delivering!) free breakfasts and lunches, and providing free school-age daycare. The community has a lot to be proud of in how our district responded to the many challenges of the pandemic. Thank you to all district employees.
Much of the community, particularly those without children attending Hibbing schools, may not be aware of all the great things going on in our district. Listed below are just a few of the recent positive things happening in the district.
*Our district has invested heavily in programs to support the mental health of our students. We have hired additional counselors, psychologists, social workers, and interventionists at every school. We are partnering with North Homes to provide mental health services. We have purchased Second Step, a social and emotional learning program for the elementary students.
*Academically at the elementary level, our standardized testing is now focused on the GROWTH of individual students rather than on just the attainment of high test scores. Being aware that each student starts at a different place when they come to school based on their life experiences and family backgrounds, we work hard to see that every student makes progress upward from wherever they begin.
*A new Early Learning Center has been constructed at the Washington Elementary, and we look forward to opening the doors this fall of 2022. We will be sharing this space with Head Start, so now all area young learners will be together in one building. We have “put our money where our mouth is” as they say, when it comes to making one of our highest educational priorities early childhood education. We are working to reach children with the highest needs at a young age.
*Artificial turf and other major improvements are being installed at Cheever football field and track. The new turf will be used for games and meets by football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls track, girls softball, and boys baseball (for practice only). This initiative has been needed and sought after for many years and will finally come to fruition this fall of 2022. Go Jacket athletes!
*Bluejacket Cafe” is held on Friday nights at the HHS cafeteria for jr. high and high school students to have fun and socialize! The turnout has been great with 50-100 students showing up to visit with friends, enjoy music, do a craft, and have a snack! This is another way the district can promote mental health and help students feel connected to their school.
The “Room of Requirement” (named after part of a Harry Potter book) is located at HHS and is stocked with clothing, shoes, school supplies, food, and drinks. Items are available FREE of charge for students with a need. Thanks to everyone who has made donations!
*Our Lincoln 5th graders recently visited the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth to participate in STARBASE, a U.S. Defense Dept. Youth program engaging students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. What a great learning opportunity!
*Bluejacket Career Academies are active at HHS! High school students explore and participate in career paths they are interested in by taking the right courses, touring local companies, job shadowing, and even doing on-the-job internships. Thanks to our local businesses that have partnered with the district to help students gain the skills required for their future careers!
These are some examples of the wonderful things happening in our district and reasons to celebrate our local public educational system. But I think I’m most proud of the fact that Hibbing children are being taught about the importance of having good character from Pre K through 12. They are being taught about respect, kindness, sharing, empathy, honesty, helpfulness, setting a good example, appreciating individual differences, and serving their community. These character lessons are woven into their school days at every grade level.
The bottom line is that we are a PUBLIC school and an inclusive district. I think we demonstrated our commitment to inclusivity well by working together with the city of Hibbing, volunteers, and local generous donors to build the new Hibbing Inclusive Playground at the Greenhaven this past summer. We appreciate the many unique qualities of our students, and we want every student to feel safe, welcome, and included at school. No matter who they are, what they look like, what kind of family they come from, each student is important to us and will be provided with the opportunity to learn. We want each student to experience academic success, but more importantly we want them to feel connected and respected at school. We work very hard to make this happen. Our caring and dedicated staff go above and beyond on a daily basis to make it happen. The bus drivers, nurses, student assistants, coaches, principals, teachers, music and theater directors, office staff, custodians, counselors, administrators, and maintenance staff — thank you to ALL! And thank you to all dedicated parents and community members who support Hibbing schools. We truly are stronger together!
Kathy Nyberg
Hibbing School Board
