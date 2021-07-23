Old school buildings conjure up memories of past days and glories. They are a siren call to nostalgic pulls and heart beats of times when we were young and roamed the halls with a lifetime of possibilities ahead. They call to us with wishful whispers of reminisces and days of yore filled with halcyon images of friends and teachers who, at the time, seemed as giants in the earth or titans that would last forever, frozen in time.
But nothing lasts forever. Honor the past. Live in the present. Look to the future.
Much has already been written and said about the demolition of the old Eveleth Junior High so I won’t tread over tired ground.
An agreement between the old Eveleth School Board and the City of Eveleth, spelled out in detail what needed to happen in order for a viable purchase offer to be considered by the school board for anyone wishing to purchase any of the Eveleth school buildings, which will no longer be needed because of the construction of the new Laurentian elementary and Rock Ridge High School. The Rock Ridge School District inherited this agreement between the old Eveleth School Board and the City of Eveleth as part of the consolidation process.
The agreement is quite specific. Any purchase offer for the old Eveleth school buildings needs to include the following criteria:
1. A detailed plan of the intended use of the building and land
2. A financial plan to complete the proposed plan
3. Evidence of the source of funding for the development and improvement of the property
4. A schedule of the date of commencement of the improvements and projected date of completion
5. A statement of the minimum tax value of the proposed improvements.
6. Acknowledgement that the third party purchaser must enter into a development agreement with ISD and the City that addresses all of the above issues
Only one purchase offer came even close to meeting this criteria. On July 12, the school board considered this offer but did not accept the offer, primarily because it lacked a financial plan and evidence of the source of funding. Consequently, the demolition of the old Eveleth Junior High commenced.
It is important for readers to know that the building had not been used by the school for 35 years. At some point, it seems, we need to let the old buildings go, even those filled with tantalizing memories. The current school board does not want vacant, unusable, and unsellable buildings to remain as empty hazards in the community. As anyone who has lived here knows, the Range is filled with empty, withered, and obsolete school buildings. Our market is not the Twin Cities, Duluth, or St. Cloud.
Critically important, though, is the community understanding that the school board absolutely wants to receive offers for the remaining school buildings in Eveleth. For developers and interested parties, the best buildings remaining for consideration for purchase, are Franklin Elementary and the newer Eveleth gym built in 1992, which includes locker rooms, two large rooms currently used for music, one large room used as a fitness center, one normal sized office, and one room currently used as a team room. As a bonus, Franklin elementary had new windows installed about four years ago. Stay tuned for more information.
To everything there is a season. There is a cycle of life present in everything we do. Birth. Life. And even endings. Honor the past. Live in the present. But look to the future. We honor the past and the wonderful memories that were created in the halls of the older school buildings. We live in the present because that is where life requires us to spend our energies. But we look to the future and the opportunity to make new memories of buildings and relationships and teachers and the way things need to be for the future of the kids living on the east end of the Range.
Dr. Noel Schmidt
Superintendent
Rock Ridge Public Schools
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.