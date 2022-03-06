The Goodsky family would like to thank the members of our community for their assistance after the passing of our beloved father Gene Goodsky on Feb. 9, 2022.

We are grateful for the hands that pitched in to help with his memorial service.

The outpouring of love and support our family received from our local community as well as friends from all over the world has been tremendous.

E. Curt Goodsky

Nett Lake

