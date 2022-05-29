Good news! Newspapers are not dead. There’s at least one person who still reads them. More people ought to. The one person I know who does is Steve Giorgi. He got all fired up and got his little pencil red hot over a column I wrote a couple weeks ago about Biden’s gas debacle. Now I’ve known Mr. Giorgi for a number of years, and I have no ax to grind with him. When he was running RAMS, he did a good job advocating for broadband funding for this region. Seems like I recall even inviting him to speak at one of our Township Association meetings.
So now he’s taken me to task about BIDEN’S GAS DISASTER. But, heck, this isn’t all bad. When people disagree over a topic, this is called public discourse. It can only help everyone to debate all the points on both sides of the issue. I also commend Mr. Giorgi for approaching this on the venue of civil discourse. When there are disagreements, we often see personal attacks, or rowdies start breaking things, shooting people and burning the town down. Not a real good plan to solve anything.
So Mr. Giorgi was wound up comparing facts with opinions. Let’s look at some of them. When Trump was still in office, gas was about two bucks a gallon. In fact (oh, oh, there’s that little word again ) in some areas it was LESS than $2. The economy was humming, businesses were thriving, people were driving everywhere - for business, pleasure, vacations, etc. And still $2 gas. As soon as Biden got in the driver’s seat, we saw gas prices head toward the sky, so now today, the national average price is $4.56 a gallon - and probably more by the time you read this. Furthermore, the economy is not up to speed yet. You recall, during the lockdowns, untold thousands of businesses simply folded, never to open again. Additionally, with the widespread supply chain issues, goods are unavailable, trucks aren’t rolling and store shelves are empty. So even with an economy that isn’t fully recovered yet, we’re still seeing gas heading for $5 and some analysts predicting it’ll go to $9 or $10 a gallon.
These aren’t opinions - this is just the way things stand today. Nor am I suggesting the Keystone Pipeline is the silver bullet to transport all our drivers into $2 heaven. Keystone is just the tip of the iceberg … but it was significant enough that Biden canceled it on his very first day in office. Sure, we’re exporting oil - and also importing it. This is just the way trade works. We import cars from Japan and export our American cars to various foreign countries. And it’s no secret that oil companies are making money, either, but it takes money to make money. How many jobs do the homeless and unemployed create? Aren’t we better off when our American companies are prospering? They’re not so dumb, however, to invest a ton of money for exploration and development of wells, pumping stations, lines and storage facilities when this whole administration is on record to dismantle the oil industry. I doubt Mr. Giorgi would be anxious to invest millions in a business Biden had promised to destroy, either.
Never-the-less, Biden first blamed high gas prices on the pandemic. Then it was Putin’s fault. And now it’s the oil companies. But does this surprise us? He also turned our southern border from being the most secure in 40 years to a complete free-for-all drug and human trafficking extravaganza. Millions of illegal aliens are pouring across our border like a migration of lemmings - not counting another 700,000 real bad dudes who slipped through without being caught. Does Biden take responsibility for any of this? Heck no! Secretary Myorkas comes on camera and announces (with a straight face, no less) that our border is closed and secure! Whee! How out of touch can you get? VP Harris spent weeks running all over Central America searching for the ‘root cause’ of all these aliens invading America, and was booed out of every country she visited. And all the while the ‘root cause’ of this catastrophe was the ‘stump’ sitting in the Oval Office.
We could go on for hours with Biden’s disasters: Afghanistan withdrawal - the worst military debacle in American history; the economy tanking and inflation skyrocketing after Biden’s zillion dollar spendorama; the stock market going down like a wounded duck full of lead; the supply chain calamity that will take months or years to unscramble. This administration is so inept that they can’t even keep food on the shelves. The latest crisis they didn‘t see coming - no baby formula, shelves empty, mothers scrambling everywhere. The only place there’s baby formula now is at the border - for the illegals - truckloads of it there.
Now if Mr. Giorgi wants to be an apologist for a president who admits none of this and takes responsibility for nothing, and who has already been dubbed the dumbest president in U.S. history, that’s his funeral. I am a bit befuddled with his last point, however. He says his last straw was my defense of Putin. I don’t have a clue how he imagined this. I have NEVER, EVER supported or defended this evil KGB runt for anything! Not now, not ever. None-the-less, Mr. Giorgi is entitled to his opinion here too. Maybe a bit of midnight heartburn affected his cognitive function. But I don’t think my friend’s words on this point were offered with intent of malice. My only advice to him here would be to take it a little easy on those late night pizzas!
Jim Hofsommer
Markham
