I was hopeful that Mr. Hofsommer would read my first letter to the editor and accept that we can agree to disagree while maintaining civility and simply move on to more important issues in our lives, but his rebuttal leaves me no choice but to address at least one or two farcical statements he made. After this, I believe the MDT readers will prefer to read more critical news stories, like why did our legislature fail to find the compromise needed to finish their work that Minnesotans expect from our State elected officials.
I have to address Mr. Hofsommer’s latest assault and blame game as he stated, “This administration is so inept that they can’t keep food on the shelves. The latest crisis they didn’t see coming – no baby formula”. Once again, the rhetoric and lies coming from Fox news is so ludicrous as to warrant some facts about the situation. In the United States the majority of baby formula is provided through the WIC program (Women, Infants & Children Nutrition program) and contracts are issued to formula providers. Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis, Michigan, has the largest contract that actually provides over half of all baby formula to WIC eligible mothers. Abbott Laboratories produced the formula that was responsible for the death of two infants and serous health concerns with other infants. This resulted in the FDA conducting an investigation with Abbott, and Abbott decided to VOLUNTARILY halt production at their factory in Sturgis. I don’t see how President Biden, or his administration had anything to do with that private company’s decision. What has been learned from this situation is that awarding one company such a large contract is not in the best interest for the general public.
One final statement I have to address is Mr. Hofsommer’s statement that President Biden has been “dubbed the dumbest president in U.S. history”. Other than Tucker Carlson, I am not certain where this analysis came from, but while I will agree that no President is perfect during their term or terms in office, I will defend President Biden as a fine public servant. He has served as a U.S. Senator for 36 years, 8 years as Vice President and now is our President having received the most votes ever in our nation’s history. No insurrections, no classified documents removed from the White House, he shares his tax statements with the public and he did not announce the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Trump did, placing his successor in office with an untenable situation.
Once again, I appreciate and respect your years in public office. I know first-hand you work hard to represent your township residents. I suggest we agree to disagree, remain respectful and hopefully can continue our efforts to secure high speed, quality broadband for all Range communities.
Sincrerely - I do enjoy a good pizza,
Steve Giorgi
Mountain Iron
