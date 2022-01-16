Whether you believe in Santa Claus or not, everyone this year got a present - and it is a one that will keep on giving throughout the whole new year … and way beyond. For a number of weeks now, you can hardly pick up a newspaper that doesn’t have a story about another utility company that has just announced, or applied for, a hike in their electric rates. Xcel Energy - a 21.2% increase, Minnesota Power - 18% jump, even Lake Country Power (who is usually a little better than the rest) - around a 13 ½ % raise … the list goes on practically anywhere you live. Everyone got a lump of coal in their sock for Christmas this year.
What is interesting about these announcements is the flowery gypsum and flopsum accompanying them. “We are upgrading our outdated systems with new and improved technologies that will provide our valuable customers with the reliable service they deserve, blah, blah, blah.” How about just some plain math; “The green energy we are transitioning to is far less efficient and simply costs more, so we have to jack up your rates.” Are we all so dumb that we can’t handle knowing what’s really going on? Everything is shaded in rose-tinted hyperbole to make us believe we’re getting a good deal when we’re not. Even the recent almost 22% hike that Xcel Energy announced came with the soothing consolation from their spokesman, that it “gives our customers more of what they want - cleaner energy …and bills that stay low now and over the long term.” Say what? They just hit you with a 22% raise and, in the same breath, tell you that they’re doing you a favor keeping rates low now and in the future? This is a rather novel way of kicking you in the teeth and then reflecting how happy you are about it. But wait, this is only half of the ‘good’ news; many of these utilities are only on 30 - 50% renewable energy - just wait until they go 100% green and watch your light bill glow bright red then.
This is the kind of slant the whole fabulous Green New Deal is being marketed with. This couldn’t be more noticeable than at a couple EV conferences I attended this last fall. Everyone driving an electric doodlebug to ‘save’ the planet is the latest craze and, in this regard, the last week of September was designated as “Drive EV Week”. Great River Energy and several other utilities sponsored two shows in Duluth, which I attended. To be sure, there was some interesting and informative news given out at these events, but after watching them cut corners at practically every turn as to the way things really are, I began to scratch my head.
I was a little skeptical right from the beginning when I saw that they wanted everyone to log onto https://driveelectric week.org/event.php?eventid=2790 - 52 lurches and jerks - just to sign up for their meeting? What about the poor nimrod who doesn’t have a computer - is he just destined to ride a horse forever? Haven’t these guys heard of the KISS method: Keep It Simple Stupid?
From here on, things didn’t get any better. The meeting had a format not quite as rich as President Biden’s canned press conferences - the two or three he’s had: “Mr. President, what do you attribute the great success of your administration to?” (Are you kidding me?) This meeting had five ‘experts’ who answered prepackaged questions by the moderator; (Why are electric cars so popular today?) The simple answer - they’re not. In fact, one dealer I talked to said, after selling these electric things for a number of years, only a handful went to normal people - the rest were bought by government agencies. Evidently, only the government is ‘smart’ enough to buy these overpriced morphodites - and after a rocky honeymoon and the infatuation wore off, some of these ended up parked in the back lot to collect dust. Then there’s batteries, and how far this electric spaceship will go on a charge. Their literature says, “Several factors affect actual range, including driving conditions … and use of climate controls.” Translation = If you use the heater or air conditioner, you’re dead. Another thing they forgot to mention was temperature. I asked one of the experts what effect cold temperatures had on these batteries. All he could offer was, “It could be considerable”. They’ve got everything else figured out , but nobody’s made a chart how much power is left when it’s 0 or 20 below? Can you even get a grunt out of this electrified tub when it’s 40 below? Then I asked, “How much does a new battery cost”? The real answer: up to $12,000, but the answer I got was that they can be rather expensive. But it was quickly added that you can pick up a used one from a junkyard for about $1,500 - and you can save even more if you install it yourself. Now suppose you have a new Cadillac and the motor blows up. You’re going to go to a junkyard and get one there? Some of these electric dazzles cost even more than a big Caddy. No, you go to a parts store and buy NEW parts for an expensive car. You go to the junkyard to pick up an alternator or transmission for an old beater you want to get a few more miles out of. I found it quite amusing too about installing the battery yourself. First off, the battery goes in - under the car - so you need a hoist… and I’ll tell you what - if you hold this 1,000 lb. battery up, I’ll start the mounting bolts for you. Keep in mind too, that these are 400 - 800 volt systems. If you put your fingers in the wrong place, you’re going to get your little pinkies burnt off. Now how many tinkerers do you know who’s going to be putting one of these batteries in himself? Then I asked how fast-charging affects battery life. Once again I got a hazy answer: it could be quite a bit. Anyone who knows anything about batteries knows that fast-charging has a detrimental effect on them. So you have a choice - use a slow charger and watch moss grow while you wait for your little darling to come to life … or use a fast charger and burn the plates out of your battery ( but remember that you can pick up a used one cheap and stick it in yourself this weekend.) And we know that we’re in good shape when virtually all of the half million chargers our Let’s Go Brandon President wants to install across the country are fast chargers. Beautiful, just beautiful! Other points were just as murky. “We expect better batteries to be developed soon that will go much farther” and “In a few years there will be more chargers available.”
Whether it’s all these hoped-for solutions of some tomorrow instead of present realities today with these electric vehicles, or Xcel’s creative statements of needing money for “an advanced electrical grid to connect to those renewable energy sources and distribute the energy”, all this jargon is cloudy, complicated, politically correct, mandated, impractical, deceptive whitewash.
Instead of giving a song and dance about needing new poles to replace old ones that are worn out, why don’t they just say it’s going to cost a zillion dollars to build new lines from Southern Minnesota or Dakota’s wind farms to here where we need it - and you get to pay for it?
This is the way Biden’s force-fed, smoke and mirrors grand Green New Deal is unfolding.
Now I’ve lived in this state well over half a century, and I can recognize snow when I see it.
If you open your eyes, this great green deal looks a lot less like a lush verdant valley … and a lot more like a stark, cold Minnesota snow job.
Jim Hofsommer
Markham
