Residents of Itasca County,

Over the last few weeks, I have had multiple people call, text and in person, ask me if I would share with them who I was supporting for Sheriff. I shared my thoughts about who would be the best choice for our county. Donna and I are voting for Joe Dasovich. Here are some of our reasons why; Joe is the Chief of Police for Nashwauk and has been for the last four years, prior to that he was the Assistant Police Chief. He has over 15 plus years of law enforcement experience. He currently serves as the EMS Coordinator (in charge of the Nashwauk Ambulance Service) for the City as well a fireman on the Nashwauk Fire Department. He has been serving on the Nashwauk school board since 2015. He is a T ball baseball coach and had been an assistant high school football coach. He is involved in his community and I see him being involved in the county when he is elected Sheriff.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments