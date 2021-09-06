2021: A year with such promise. This year was anticipated as being far better than all the evils of 2020, possibly a time to escape the pandemic and all its restrictions and pitfalls to faith, family and employment. 2021 would be a time to get back to work, back to school, back to caring for one another and learning to get along; anything should be better than reliving all the dark times of that former year (of which we shall not speak of again) when 80% of the country were fighting each other and the other 20% were lying about their neutrality. In our country’s history, few things brought us together like a common enemy that we could defeat even under the most difficult of circumstances. World War I and World War II are fine examples of such victories that produced many dead and even more heroes.
Right now the mighty USA has just declared an end to about 20 years of war, in a country that few Americans really care about, by retreating in great haste and waste, among other things. We mostly spent money and human capital in Afghanistan, arguing about the value of those things and whether or not we should have been there in the first place. At this very moment there are American citizens (and many more Afghani people that served us in our military operations) tragically stuck in Kabul and other cities with a very real possibility that they won’t make it out alive. Americans should be absolutely livid about the handling of our exit from there and the BILLIONS worth in military equipment left to terrorists by the current occupant of the Presidency. But, hey, let’s get back to chatting about the coronavirus – that’s the real enemy now, is it not? Some would say it’s a distraction, but you decide.
In their article dated Sept. 2, the St. Cloud Times has laid out their moral objections to your freedom, no matter who you are, as a citizen of this once great nation. I have some of my own objections to their thought process and I’ll lay them out as carefully as I can so as not to be misunderstood (also, since this is not a social media post, I will not have to do near mortal combat in the comment section to clarify my thoughts to the angry masses).
First off is the assertion that with the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, many employers will feel empowered to require the jab for their workforce. That’s true, and also a lot to unpack. Is the Food and Drug Administration infallible? Are they the final authority on safety?
A quick look at our modern reference library (Google) tells another story: Remember Vioxx? It’s an anti-inflammatory medication to treat arthritis and was one of the largest recalls in history. It was approved in 1999 and PRESCRIBED to 20 million people (so many doctors couldn’t be wrong, could they?). It was one of the most widely prescribed drugs in 2003, but was recalled in 2004. Why? Increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Long term effects were so bad that clinical trials couldn’t even be completed. Internal memos that were eventually found to indicate one of the FDA’s own scientists, Dr. David Graham, estimated that Vioxx had been associated with 27,000 heart attacks or deaths that were linked to cardiac problems. And that’s just the known ones.
A friend recently spoke to me with firsthand knowledge that four of his co-workers now have heart problems since they had taken ‘the vaccine’, but I’m sure that is just an inconvenient coincidence. Perhaps they should have waited for the gold seal of FDA approval before taking the jab to minimize their risk. It’s been said that “if a little is good, a lot is better” so maybe they will improve with another shot? Methinks that would be a hard sell for those individuals if left on their own, but if their company were to mandate the treatment, what can they do? I’ll move on.
The St. Cloud Times (or the Saints as I will call them from here on out) points out that vaccine mandates are not new and that schools, states and even the military have long required such things. Sad that our children and valuable state workers are the subjects of such long term testing, isn’t it? Our heroes in the military are subjected to as many as 17 shots, per the Saints, so what’s one more? The sad truth with our troops is that with the “free” education (that is a trade-off and far from free) comes the exchange of actual health freedom and the ability to opt out. Uncle Sam owns you, and I’m saddened by the way he treats our men and women in uniform, especially on this topic.
The Saints rightly point out that besides the opportunity to infect loved ones and strangers, you may also be banning yourself from entertainment venues and other businesses, or perhaps you’ll become ‘unemployable’. Now that is an interesting thought in itself. Imagine if we were to have a worker shortage in this country, y’know, like a really strange circumstance where nearly every business was hiring, but no one was having much luck getting help. Then, right at the height of the hiring crisis – bam! – employer vaccine mandates! Sounds like a great way to add insult to injury when more people quit their job that supports you, while you go off to work and complain that nobody will show up these days. When did it become the employer’s duty to require such things? The Saints liken the vaccine to a kind of PPE, like steel toed boots, or safety glasses. Is it though? Hmmmmmm.
• Intermission question: What 5 things do Middle-Class Americans loathe?
• Big Pharma (too wealthy and crooked)
• Big Business (too wealthy and powerful)
• Big Government (crooked relationships with BP and BB, making them wealthy and powerful)
• Bullies (see above, right?)
• Lists
Lots of irony in the above questionnaire, right? Listen to this, it’s getting interesting now: I’ve heard for years that the Pharmaceutical industry is crooked, overpriced, and controls our politicians; I’ll bet you’ve heard that too, dear reader, or perhaps you’ve even said it. It seems all the stranger to me that we could believe such a thing so fervently and then just embrace, wholesale, the idea that said companies have all of our best interests at heart. Are they 100% evil? Absolutely not, but how many of you have said that they don’t make cures, they just make customers? How many of you have said that there is a cure for cancer, but Big Pharma won’t sell it because that’s bad for business, and it’s all about the money? Just asking, because you’ve heard it with your own ears and now can take a moment to process that citation.
What about Big Business? Evil rich people, with so much filthy lucre at their wicked fingertips (cue deep, heartless laughter here to broaden the effect). I’ve said in these very pages that many of us work for big business, whether in the healthcare or mining industries, so why would we demonize them? Their cashflow is the lifeblood of this community and the evidence of that stretches for miles and miles around our beautiful region. I don’t begrudge them any amount of money. I work for what I’ve got and they get what they’ve got as a result of that and whatever other investment they choose to make – or perhaps they were born rich – it matters not to me. But now our corporate masters have a new metric that is not monetary to compete for, and the prize must be a golden compass – a kind of moral compass trophy, really. The term is ‘virtue signaling’ and the paragraphs written in its pursuit are nauseating. Get your shot – it’s the ‘right’ thing. Do it for Grandma, do it for your kids. Or what about the these: Get your shot – we’ll incentivize you with gifts and cash! Get your shot - $100 gift card (courtesy of you, the taxpayer) will be paid out and you can spend it at the state fair. It’s so important we have to connive and coerce you, after all.
Here’s a newer, uglier, face on the situation with Delta Airlines to mirror the Delta Variant: Get the shot, or we’ll jack up your insurance premiums by $200 a month. I know that makes me want to ‘Fly Delta’ knowing the cruelty they are pushing on their employees’ monthly budget – oh, and they’re hiring…strange. I recently saw someone on Twitter that commented on a story about insurers considering not covering school districts if they didn’t follow Federal guidelines, and she was amazed that insurance companies could be the ‘heroes’ in all this; this belies the overarching feeling that generally we do not trust them either. Now that they are bullying school districts for Team Vaxx though? Get those guys a cape!
Do these employers know something that the rest of us do not? Hint: No. They pushed these vaccines (because they care, sweetie) even before the much revered FDA gave a pass to Pfizer. Yes, and many DO care. But, if they are worried about liability with the contraction and result of COVID-19, imagine the liability and the resulting court cases when we find out that our worst fears are realized along the same lines as Vioxx and some others that have caused death and permanent disability.
Big Government has long mishandled a variety of crises – everyone can name at least one, and no one has to agree on what those are as they invariably benefit one group or another. However, if the government can force people to get an untested (long term) vaccine for their own good, then you are no longer free. When that happens, the great American Experiment is over and it has ended in Statism, with ideas that are so uniquely good we must be goaded, wheedled, bribed, ridiculed and finally tackled to the ground and stabbed with what is ‘best’ for us.
The loss of ability to disagree with each other politely and still have respect for our neighbors is about the saddest part of all. I’ve heard time and again how the feelings are so strong on vaxxed vs. unvaxxed that it is tearing families and friendships apart, stressing out employees to the point of quitting their jobs or living in fear of losing them. Is the coronavirus real? Yes. Is there more than one way to treat this virus? Absolutely – not all doctors agree with me, or with you, or whatever ‘science’ we choose to trust today. But for crying out loud, do your best for you and leave the dissenter alone no matter your belief on these difficult times. The most unhealthy thing we can choose is Communism, and it’ll come to America just as soon as the Big 3 form an alliance to deny you freedom of choice over your body.
Keyword: Freedom
Respectfully,
Cal Warwas
Clinton Township Supervisor
25 year Steelworker, Local 1938
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.