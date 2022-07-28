My name is Laura Summers Bachschneider and as a lifelong City of Virginia resident with a love of our city and a strong desire to serve, I am seeking a city council seat. I hope to continue my long history of community service by taking this next step to put my unique skill set to use for the citizens of Virginia. I grew up on the Northside of Virginia as the youngest child of Roger & Carole Summers. I have been married to my husband Paul Bachschneider for 24 years and we share two daughter, Holly Bachschneider and Annie Bachschneider Perkio (husband Nate). We now live on the Southside with our perfect dog, Bo.
My platform is simple. It focuses on fiscal responsibility and diligence. I will question spending and identify revenue streams that are not a burden to taxpayers. I am not afraid to ask question and verify the answers. I will then vote what is in the best interests of residents and businesses. I am independent and my vote will not be influenced by those who do not have the city’s best interests at heart. I am an experienced social worker and civic board member. I am very capable of working with diverse populations and opinions to come up with a solution that will be agreeable to most. It is time to bring civility and common sense back to city hall where we can agree to disagree and still move forward in a positive direction.
I am not a politician. I am a community loving person who truly wishes to serve Virginia, and this is the next natural step to continue making our shared home better. I have had the good fortune of being able to benefit from all the good others have done through their tenures, and now it is time to take my turn to serve in this capacity.
The primary will be held on August 9, 2022 and I would greatly appreciate your vote and support. Please get out and vote!
