Dear Voters of Virginia, Minnesota:

My name is Laura Summers Bachschneider and as a lifelong City of Virginia resident with a love of our city and a strong desire to serve, I am seeking a city council seat. I hope to continue my long history of community service by taking this next step to put my unique skill set to use for the citizens of Virginia. I grew up on the Northside of Virginia as the youngest child of Roger & Carole Summers. I have been married to my husband Paul Bachschneider for 24 years and we share two daughter, Holly Bachschneider and Annie Bachschneider Perkio (husband Nate). We now live on the Southside with our perfect dog, Bo.

