To the voters of District 2 (the old Virginia School district), I would like to take this opportunity to say “Thank You” for the support and your vote in the recent school board election. I am humbled and grateful for all the kind thoughts and words after the final count was tallied.
The past five years have been a whirlwind of change! Remembering back to some of those first meetings and training sessions, I truly realized the effort and commitment needed for this public office. Then a bond referendum, collaboration talks, and finally moving onto consolidation. So much is new! New programs, new curriculum, new contracts, new buildings being built, new mascot and colors. Change is not always easy. But through all the rhetoric, public meetings, Q & A’s, zoom meetings, Covid protocols, etc. etc.etc.. I never lost sight of what I thought was best for all the students, instructors/staff, and families of Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert, and now Rock Ridge. There are challenges left; but with patience, cooperation, and never losing sight of the public school mission I am sure these challenges can and will be overcome.
In closing, I would like to say that I never saw this position as a right but a privilege, a privilege given to me by you to help shape the exciting future of all students of Rock Ridge Public Schools.
Sincerely,
Murray Anderson
Virginia
