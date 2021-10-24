I am writing to show my continued support for Murray Anderson, who is running for re-election to the Rock Ridge School Board District 2. Murray Anderson has many years of experience working as a teacher, coach and board member which makes him qualified to serve in these challenging times. Murray has been a strong advocate for public education as a board member and played a major role in the new Rock Ridge School District consolidation. Murray also spends time serving the Rock Ridge District as a coach in track and field. He is truly committed to the students and student athletes. We need his experience on the school board. Please join me in voting for Murray Anderson for the Rock Ridge School Board on Nov. 2.
Steven Manninen
Virginia
