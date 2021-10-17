Back in the 60s, Walt Disney had a weekly series TV show alternating between four different themes, which he titled Frontierland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland. Sure seems like many of our aging national leaders today must have been avid viewers of this program — particularly the Fantasyland format — as the policies they are promoting today are farther removed from reality than Peter Pan, far more sinister than Darth Vadar, and foster a wacky mindset that is no less than a study in insanity, worthy of college credits.
As a case in point, what do you hear and read daily on the news? Climate change! According to President Biden, this is the biggest threat we face. Congress has been wrangling over two bills totaling a staggering $5 to $6 trillion, a major portion of which is to ‘fix’ this crisis. With numbers of this size being thrown around, our eyes glaze over and we can’t even comprehend what this means. Truly, we’re not talking small potatoes here. It was recently noted that to burn through just (?) $3.5 trillion — the size of only one of these bills — you’d have to spend $1,000 per second, every minute of every hour of every day for 111 years! Holy cow! And that’s $3.5 trillion we don’t have, the government doesn’t have, nobody has. President Biden says he’s only going to tax the rich to pay for this — they just pay their fair share. Well, on the same day he made that announcement, it came out in the New York Post that on some $13 million of income he had, he failed to pay $500,000 in taxes he owed. So much for the rich paying their fair share.
But what about all the hurricanes, the floods, the blizzards and wildfires? The lamestream media regularly reports, and the socialistic politicians repeat, these are all as a result of climate change. We’ve been hearing all this for quite awhile now: if it’s too hot or too cold, or too wet or too dry, or if we saw fewer rabbits this year than last, or if the dog threw up on the step — everything that happens these days is caused by climate change! What we really need to do right now is take a deep breath and get a reset on reality.
Vice President Al Bore declared 25 years ago that the science is settled with climate change. Well, no. It isn’t. What is settled, is that Enrads ( Environmental Radicals ) like him, along with current climate czar John Kerry, are the biggest hypocrites ahoof. The carbon footprints of their lavish estates are almost as big as small cities — while they chastise us as selfish energy hogs who should eat dry beans and ride a bicycle. They continue to blow smoke all across the horizon with their limos, yachts and personal jets as they laugh all the way to the bank with bushels of cash they rake in from book deals and speaking tours. While villainizing fossil fuels at every turn, John Kerry recently flew his private jet all the way to Iceland to — get this — receive an environmental award. Really, you can’t make this stuff up!
Meanwhile the fantasyland narrative continues. The environmental crisis is dire. We have to act now! At breakneck speed utility companies are switching to wind and solar power while sidelining coal and gas fired plants. Some are even boasting that they are years ahead of goals and mandated deadlines. At a township conference on energy I attended a couple years ago, a representative from Minnesota Power gave us a pep talk. We heard all the latest buzz words — commitment, looking to the future, stakeholders, collaboration, and efficiencies — and every third word was portfolio. After this little lady ran out of air, I asked the simple question, “How does the generating cost per kilowatt compare for coal and gas versus wind and solar?” Wow, I got a musical chair ‘answer’ that truly gave new meaning to doublespeak. Considering green energy only works 20 to 30% of the time, most analysts at the time put green power costing two to three times the price of traditional generation. I just wanted to see if she was able to spit that out. Nope. How about sticking to something simple like making reliable, affordable power! We keep hearing this all the time, but the reality seems to be neither. Is it reliable when too many housewives plug in their toasters at the same time and the mines have to shut down production lines to keep the power grid from a meltdown? Interesting too, at the same time that lady was gushing about her green portfolio, Minnesota Power had just applied for a rate increase of up to 15%! Stuff your portfolio; how about actually making affordable, dependable power instead of just giving us spin? And let’s ask some of the questions that should’ve been asked years ago.
Let’s start with solar panels. The lifespan of these panels is said to be 20 to 30 years. However the Harvard Business Review reported that sometimes these panels can need replacing in as little as 10 years. This is a far cry from the 60 year life expectancy of coal or gas fired turbines. In addition, there are unanswered concerns about runoff of heavy metals from these panels, like cadmium, lead and selenium. It is also noted by the Center of the American Experiment that the cost of recycling these expended panels can be way more than the cost of making them. Wouldn’t a more thoughtful approach, where and when these should be installed, be better than a panic, helter-skelter program to ‘save the earth’?
Then there’s wind turbines. These are claimed to have a lifespan of about 20 years. This too falls far short of coal or gas, and way off from the 80 year life cycle of a nuclear facility. First off, the bird lovers claim that millions of birds — some of which surely are endangered — get ground up in these turbines. Now where is PETA when we need them? Why aren’t they camped out at these wind farm sites protesting like we see at construction sites for roads, pipelines, and factories? Has anyone done an Environmental Impact Statement? If not, why not? Everything else needs an EIS. But this is just the beginning. With around 1,000 yards of concrete needed for the base of each of these turbines, at a turbine site in Kansas, the jaws of local road authorities dropped when $5 million in damage to their roads tallied up from all the lumbering concrete trucks. Additional transmission line costs can also range in the billions, as these wind farms are located where the wind blows, which is often far from where this power is used. Then there’s propellers. These have a limited shelf life, after which they are in danger of failing and need replacement. Then too, these humongous blades are made of fiberglass and can’t be recycled and most landfills won’t accept them. In addition, they give off toxic resins and other harmful elements. Maybe you saw on YouTube recently a gigantic pile of hundreds and hundreds of these monstrous turbines being buried by huge bulldozers. So this is how we’re saving the planet … by poisoning the earth? Where is the EPA here? You throw one used oil filter in the garbage and they’re on you like ugly on an ape. But we can have a dinosaur bone yard covering acres of these worn out turbines leaching toxic elements and you can’t flush these environmental agents out of the underbrush with a pack of trail hounds.
In spite of any of this, our befuddled president wanders along through fantasyland spewing grandiose spending plans the likes of which have never been seen before. Try swallowing all this: $174 billion — electric vehicle market boost; $10 billion — Civilian Climate Corps; $20 billion — racial, earth and climate justice — whatever that is; $6 billion — Afghan migrants; free community college, childcare and money for illegal migrants; $50 million for brown tree snake eradication in Guam and researching salmon and their mating habits. And as for the companion $1.2 trillion ‘infrastructure’ bill, less than 10% of that is actually going to fix roads and bridges. What in God’s name does he want to piddle the rest away on? The list is endless of the ways he wants to squander our money. As an added nefarious twist are some real jewels buried in this mountain of cash he wants to spend, like $80 billion to double the size of the IRS, and to require every bank to report ALL transactions over $600 by customers (like you and me) to the Federal Government!
The overarching theme behind all this insanity is that our planet is in crisis and there’s no time to waste, debate, or delay. But is it? Breitbart News just reported that Antarctica posted the coldest winter since 1957, when they started keeping records. It also came out that the Polar Ice Cap is 1 degree colder than it was 35 years ago. And do you remember the wild claim back in 1980 that by this time our country would be tropical?
Think about this one — on every topic President Biden has even gotten close to, he has either been dead wrong or is flat out lying. He says our Southern Border is closed and secure — with an invasion of hordes of illegal migrants stampeding over our border agents (even 18,000 of them living under the bridge at Del Rio, Texas). He said he was going to shut down the virus and not the economy — when the virus is still raging today and more Americans have died in the first nine months of 2021 — even with abundant vaccines and therapeutics — than died in all of 2020, inflation is through the roof and millions of businesses are bankrupt. He said he was going to restore dignity and normalcy with the U.S. on the international stage — when, because of his quirky moves, our closest allies, England, where the British Parliament censored Biden, and France recalled their U.S. Ambassador. He said he’s going to have the most open and transparent administration ever — when he’s held virtually no press conferences and the few he’s had, time and time again, he takes no questions from reporters, turns his back on the press and the people, leaves them all in the dark, and walks away. He says his withdrawal from Afghanistan was an exceptional success — when he left hundreds of Americans and thousands of loyal Afghans behind to be tortured and massacred (along with $85 billion of the finest military hardware in the world to our terrorist enemies) and that virtually every analyst has called the worst military operation disaster in the history of our country. He said he’s going to unite our country — where at every turn he has driven division of the people by race, class or stature. His latest tactic is to have his Attorney General instruct the FBI to investigate all the school moms protesting goofy policies of their local school boards. The FBI after hockey moms? For everything this man has touched, the grade he gets is a BIG RED F! And you’re going to believe what he says about this ‘climate crisis’?
If there ever was a time when intelligent Americans need to start thinking for themselves, it is now. Is there any rationale for bankrupting our country for a harum-scarum crisis that resembles the same currency dictators and tyrants have used since the dawn of time? To think this insane spending is rational, that includes every imaginable gift the socialists ever wanted for Christmas (correction — Xmas) is, well, just plain nuts.
Jim Hofsommer
Markham
Colvin Town Board Chairman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.