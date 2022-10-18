Why We Support the Chisholm Referendum
As Chisholm graduates, local professionals and Chisholm parents, we are writing to help prepare Chisholm and Balkan voters for the levy and referendum votes on November 8th.
There will be two questions on the ballot as follows:
1st Question, The Operational Levy: Why do Chisholm Public Schools Need a Renewal of the Expiring Operation Levy?
Chisholm Public Schools have an existing operating levy that was approved by voters in 2012 that expires in 2024. These operating funds have been used for various learning purposes, including equipment and supplies, teacher and staff salaries, co-curricular programs and student technology. Many districts have operational levies to supplement the minimums per student from the State. The levy is on the ballot to be approved for renewal.
Without a renewal of this operating levy, Chisholm schools would lose approximately $200,000 per year in funding, which would result in a significant reduction in programs and services for students. If the operating levy is renewed, there will be no increase in property taxes for taxpayers.
2nd Question, The Building Bond Referendum: Why do Chisholm Public Schools Need a School Building Bond Referendum?
All three Chisholm School buildings have critical deferred maintenance. Deferred maintenance is maintenance that has not been completed, typically due to lack of funding. In Chisholm, it includes basement flooding; temperature control issues; lack of secured entrances; plumbing systems and a building envelope in need of upgrades; lack of dehumidification; and many others that are detailed online at bluestreakpride.org. The total of deferred maintenance for the district is $42.5 million.
Additionally, the square footage of the Chisholm school buildings fails to meet the Minnesota Department of Education’s utilization standard of 90%, with the Chisholm Elementary School only utilizing 44% of its square footage. Reducing the square footage to meet that standard would result in substantial operational savings.
The Chisholm School District’s budget for building maintenance and improvements is insufficient to meet the need of these deferred maintenance needs. Why? Our buildings, although beautiful, are old and inefficient. They are expensive to maintain and repair. The district could invest over $40 million for deferred maintenance or it can build energy efficient and updated buildings for less.
The Building Plan
The building plan consists of the construction of a Pre-K through 6th Grade elementary school connected to the current high school that will include an additional gymnasium, recreational spaces and upgrades. The current middle school and Vaughn Steffensrud would close. The current high school gym and auditorium will remain as is. One central school location will create significant operational efficiencies, including savings of $300,000 per year. These additional funds can be used for students instead of fixing outdated buildings.
We agree the middle school is beautiful, historic and hard to give up. However, old beautiful buildings are too expensive to maintain, particularly for a public school district. In truth, funds that should be spent on children are being spent on maintaining an inefficient, outdated space.
The Cost
Question 1 addresses the renewal of the current operational levy. If passed, there is no change to your current taxes.
Question 2 addresses passing a building bond to support the new building plan. The cost is approximately $306 additional taxes per year for a $100,000 home. To calculate your personal estimated tax impact go to: bluestreakpride.org.
Our View
We do not take the cost lightly. However, we question the retention of home and business values and the ability to attract families and new business if Chisholm loses its schools. That does not include the non-economic impacts of loss of community pride and civic, social and cultural engagement resulting from loss of sports teams, concerts, parades, class reunions, plays and community education.
We are Chisholm graduates who left and returned. Why? Because we believe the Iron Range, particularly Chisholm, is an ideal place in which to raise our children, to live and to invest our lives. When we attended Chisholm schools, we were often told that they offered less than bigger districts. True or not, we all found that the collective sense of community, grit and resilience cultivated in us have taken us and our classmates further than any extra elective. When we look at the success of generations of Chisholm graduates, we believe they would attest to the same. When we are told our current curriculum is lacking, we wonder if that voice knows of the curriculum changes implemented in the last couple years?
Chisholm is unique and vibrant with a populated and centralized downtown, a renowned bike trail, parks, public recreation spaces and a centrally located school district. Our future is bright. We believe the Chisholm community and school district have cultivated the same attitude in many of its graduates, such as those who returned for the All-Class Reunion this summer not to brag about their life achievements but to genuinely enjoy the company of the community that raised them. We all share something in common: life isn’t about an extra elective, it is about community, working hard, building relationships and resilience. That’s what Chisholm has taught generations; that is why we each made the individual choice to enroll our children here.
The levy and referendum will ensure the Chisholm School District continues to thrive by making the investment in our community and saying we are here to stay.
Finally, we realize this is a complex subject that cannot be adequately explored in this column. As such, we encourage you to attend the upcoming public meetings:
October 20, 2022, Balkan Community Center, 6 p.m., with Superintendent Adrian Norman;
October 24, 2022, Valentini’s, 6 p.m., with Timothy Hoheisel;
November 1, 2022, Tom & Jerry’s, 6 p.m., with Superintendent Adrian Norman.
Thank you for taking the time to consider how your vote is critical to the future of Chisholm.
Colleen Kosluchar, Attorney, Trenti Law, Class of 1981
Jaclyn Corradi Simon, Attorney, Sellman, Borland and Simon, Class of 1998
Hannah Casey Forti, Attorney, Prebich Law, Class of 2000
