ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Mesabi Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to Stephanie Rancourt for making masks since the very first days of the pandemic. Stephanie saw a need way back then, and without being asked, began making masks and giving them away. Many people charge or ask for donations when they make masks. Not Stephanie - she has never asked for a dime, and does her best to refuse people who insist on paying. In the instances when they win and money is given, Stephanie has turned around and donated every penny to various, local charities. To date, Stephanie has made 1,573 masks and donated them to individuals, organizations, non-profits, and anyone else who asks. Right now, Stephanie is busy sewing masks for the schools. Thank you, Stephanie.
Submitted by an Admirer
Kudos: I would like to publicly thank the Hibbing Rotary Club for donating two benches and picnic table to the Hibbing Dog Park. We appreciate this so much. We also appreciate the City of Hibbing for doing all lawn mowing and fence maintenance on the park. The people and dogs that use this park are very grateful. Submitted by Bev Bauer
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the edit@mesabitribune.come. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
