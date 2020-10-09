ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Mesabi Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to the City of Hibbing employees for the nice clean up and demolition of the condemned house at the corner of 7th Ave. and 19th St. It looks great and is appreciated. Also, thanks to the PUC line crew for trimming branches around power lines as properly could be cleared. Great job everyone. (Submitted by a neighbor.)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the edit@mesabitribune.come. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments