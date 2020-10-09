ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Mesabi Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to the City of Hibbing employees for the nice clean up and demolition of the condemned house at the corner of 7th Ave. and 19th St. It looks great and is appreciated. Also, thanks to the PUC line crew for trimming branches around power lines as properly could be cleared. Great job everyone. (Submitted by a neighbor.)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the edit@mesabitribune.come. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.