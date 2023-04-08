Kenneth Saari was a musician through and through. He told me in an interview about five years ago, “I started taking lessons on the accordion first, then the piano.” And he was a master at both.

Ken died March 23, 2023, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Virginia. He had turned 78 last December 1. Ken had called me to express his thanks for the plant I sent him for his birthday. That’s the kind of fellow Ken was, ever gracious and grateful. We would visit by phone, and he’d mention that on the public access TV station, there’d be a clip of him playing his accordion and singing.

