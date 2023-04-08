Kenneth Saari was a musician through and through. He told me in an interview about five years ago, “I started taking lessons on the accordion first, then the piano.” And he was a master at both.
Ken died March 23, 2023, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Virginia. He had turned 78 last December 1. Ken had called me to express his thanks for the plant I sent him for his birthday. That’s the kind of fellow Ken was, ever gracious and grateful. We would visit by phone, and he’d mention that on the public access TV station, there’d be a clip of him playing his accordion and singing.
He received a degree in music from Bemidji State, a double major with degrees in instrumental and vocal music. In the story I wrote, “Ken taught school for a time, but performing was always his major interest. He played piano and accordion on cruise ships for a number of years, spending much time in Alaska, and when he returned to the Range, he played in a band called the Vagabonds.
“Ken chatted with residents who stopped to listen and continued to offer up lively tunes like ‘The Entertainer’ and memorable songs like the beautiful ‘Ave Maria.’ Then he played country—Hank Williams’ ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart’ and Buck Owens’ ‘Crying Time.’
“The group that had gathered to listen to Ken’s casual concert grew larger and they delivered hearty applause, and one said, ‘He’s fantastic.’
“Ken smiled with appreciation. And most every afternoon, he will be back at the grand piano, making beautiful music.”
---
Hid obituary reads: “He was born December 1, 1944, in Virginia, the son of Amelia and Hector Saari. He grew up in Britt, began his education at the Pike Sandy country school and graduated from Virginia High School in 1963.
“After college graduation, Ken taught high school instrumental and choral music for two years, and then joined a road band in Kansas City. For many years, he performed as a professional musician with various groups and as a solo act.
“During the 1970s and 1980s, he was based in Seattle, playing his electronic accordion and piano in clubs throughout the Northwest. Ken also performed several times in Anchorage, Alaska, entertained on cruise ships and did a six-week gig in Japan.
“Ken began accordion lessons in elementary school and by the ninth grade had formed a band, The Vagabonds, with Tom Viezbicke on guitar and Lauren Nelson on drums. The band transformed into a four-piece 1960s rock n’ roll band playing for school assemblies, high school proms, wedding dances and at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia after sporting events.
“Music was Ken’s life. Upon returning to the Iron Range in the 1990s, Ken continued playing his accordion and piano at the Servicemen’s Club in Virginia and at area assisted-living facilities, entertaining the residents with his vast knowledge of old tunes. While Ken was living at Edgewood, one could find him at the grand piano almost daily, taking requests and playing the residents favorite old songs from memory.
“Ken weathered many setbacks in his life, but he was always a survivor. He was a strong and stubborn person of Finnish descent and never gave up. He had sisu!”
A memorial/gathering of friends and family will be on Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Edgewood Assisted Living, 705 17th St. North in Virginia.
Ken had been at Edgewood since 2016 and was known by everyone there for his kindness, sense of humor and his musical talents. I would definitely concur with that. He always sent Christmas cards, he would call, and we would exchange pleasantries and talk sometimes of medical matters. And we would talk of the good old days.
