January weather and a long-ago diary

My mother, how she loved to shovel snow. I remember hearing the story of someone telling her she shouldn’t be scooping snow from her driveway at her age, and why weren’t her kids doing that. She was in her 80s at the time. Mother probably said to the concerned person that she liked doing that task, that she enjoyed the fresh air.
She didn’t mind the cold either and delighted in recording the temps in her diary. “December of ’80 was a cold month about one-third of the time with ten days under 20 below, the coldest on Christmas Day with 42 below,” she had written. Mother had turned 70 in January of 1980.
“January 1981. Jan. 2— minus 22 degrees and snow. Jan. 3 the low was -40 and a high of -22, -40 at 10 p.m., -44 at 11 p.m.” By Sunday, January 4, the mercury had dipped to 50 below. Then a heat wave happened on Monday, January 5. Mother wrote, “-10 at 8 a.m. Quite a change from yesterday—got above zero.”
The frigid days of January, with both the highs and lows below zero, continued—minus 38, minus 22, and by the day it was her 71st birthday, January 13, 1981, the temp was 10 above. She had guests that brought a birthday cake, and she went to Virginia to renew her driver’s license, and the next day the Darners Club, a group of women from Lakeland and from the St. Louis River country, celebrated the club’s 29th anniversary at the home of member Agnes Behrens. Agnes was a grand hostess, and as Mother wrote in her diary December 28, Agnes had put on her annual Christmas party for the ladies of the community and a “good time was had by all,” as they used to print in the social column in newspapers way back when.
Her diary notations continued, and she wrote on January 19 it was a low of 20 above and a high of 45! Three days it had been 45 above, and by January 24, it reached a balmy 47, and her diary read, “Went to Washburn, Wisconsin, with Willard (Niemiste, her brother) and Edith (Willard’s wife).”
On her birthday in 1982 the Darners would celebrate their 30th anniversary and her birthday. She wrote, “Nice day. Got a ticket for a free piece of pie for my birthday at David’s Restaurant in Aurora. Also got 16 cards.” She would cap off her special day with visits at the homes of Toivo and Elaine Johnson and Grace Ragle “and to church with Linda Scheuring and Grace.”
Perhaps the mild weather we’re experiencing now—the rawness that chills to the bone, and the slippery surfaces—is not that unusual for January after all. Just do the penguin shuffle, and you’ll be fine.
