January weather and a long-ago diary

Mother took this photo of snow-covered balsams in her backyard.

 AILIE LAMPSA

My mother, how she loved to shovel snow. I remember hearing the story of someone telling her she shouldn’t be scooping snow from her driveway at her age, and why weren’t her kids doing that. She was in her 80s at the time. Mother probably said to the concerned person that she liked doing that task, that she enjoyed the fresh air.

She didn’t mind the cold either and delighted in recording the temps in her diary. “December of ’80 was a cold month about one-third of the time with ten days under 20 below, the coldest on Christmas Day with 42 below,” she had written. Mother had turned 70 in January of 1980.

