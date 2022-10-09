The Tyssen brothers were laid to rest October 8, 2022, in the cemetery of their hometown Eveleth. Jack, oldest of the three boys, died July 26, 2022, at age 80, and Jim, the middle brother, died two years ago, June 4, 2020, at age 75. Their ashes would be interred in the Tyssen family plot, joining their youngest brother, Arthur “Buddy,” and their parents, George and Dagmar (Jackson) Tyssen.

My thoughts have been filled with memories of more than 50 years ago, back to 1965 when I met Jim at Beddow’s music store in Virginia and he was the guitar instructor, and I was the student. He would be drafted and sent to the Vietnam War; he would become an elementary music teacher. Jim and Jack’s parents operated floral shops in Eveleth and Virginia. I would visit Jim between classes at Virginia Junior College. Next door to the floral shop was a café operated by John and Elma Maki, and it was there that Jack would meet Lana Grill. They would marry in 1967, and in 2017, would celebrate their golden anniversary. A half century had given them two daughters, Shannon and Erica, and a son, Dustin, numerous grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. It was a happy and fulfilling 55 years together for Jack and Lana.

