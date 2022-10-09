In this photo taken on their wedding day April 8, 1967, Jack and Lana (Grill) Tyssen are pictured with relatives. From left, the bride’s brother Larry Grill, her mother Ruby Grill, the bridal couple, the groom’s mother Dagmar Tyssen, and hidden by the candles, the groom’s brother Buddy and his father George Tyssen.
FAMILY PHOTO
Pictured in 1971 at Long Lake south of Eveleth are, front from left, Lana Tyssen, Jack Tyssen; in back, Jim Tyssen and Bob Jackson.
LINDA TYSSEN
This note was attached to a photo album from the 1970s Jack and Lana Tyssen found and sent to me.
The Tyssen brothers were laid to rest October 8, 2022, in the cemetery of their hometown Eveleth. Jack, oldest of the three boys, died July 26, 2022, at age 80, and Jim, the middle brother, died two years ago, June 4, 2020, at age 75. Their ashes would be interred in the Tyssen family plot, joining their youngest brother, Arthur “Buddy,” and their parents, George and Dagmar (Jackson) Tyssen.
My thoughts have been filled with memories of more than 50 years ago, back to 1965 when I met Jim at Beddow’s music store in Virginia and he was the guitar instructor, and I was the student. He would be drafted and sent to the Vietnam War; he would become an elementary music teacher. Jim and Jack’s parents operated floral shops in Eveleth and Virginia. I would visit Jim between classes at Virginia Junior College. Next door to the floral shop was a café operated by John and Elma Maki, and it was there that Jack would meet Lana Grill. They would marry in 1967, and in 2017, would celebrate their golden anniversary. A half century had given them two daughters, Shannon and Erica, and a son, Dustin, numerous grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. It was a happy and fulfilling 55 years together for Jack and Lana.
Though Jim and I parted ways nearly four decades ago, he and I had kept in touch, and Jack and Lana and I remained close. Lana called in late July from their home in Philadelphia and sadly, told me of Jack’s death. Jack and Lana’s family would travel to Eveleth from all parts of the country to pay homage to Jack – husband, father, grandfather, cousin – and to Jim, for whom military honors were performed.
Jack and Lana Tyssen left Eveleth and Virginia so many years ago, but they kept a special spot in their hearts for northern Minnesota. Here is Jack’s obituary, written by Jack’s cousin and friend, Bob Jackson:
John “Jack” George Tyssen, age 80 years, formerly of Eveleth, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Jack was born on September 23, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, to George and Dagmar (Jackson) Tyssen. He grew up in the family’s Eveleth home and attended local schools, graduating from Eveleth High School in the Class of 1959, and two years later from Eveleth Junior College. He then enrolled at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and later at the Duluth campus of the University. In the mid-1960s, Jack served as a patrolman in the Eveleth Police Department, while continuing to participate in the family business, Tyssen Floral, which operated retail stores in Eveleth and neighboring Virginia.
During this time Jack met the love of his life, Lana Grill of Virginia. On April 8, 1967, the couple were wed at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia. Three years later they left their Eveleth residence for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Jack began a full-time career in the flower industry. During that career he and Lana established homes on both coasts of Florida, in upstate New York, in the San Francisco Bay area, and finally in Temecula in southern California. Jack retired from the floral industry in 2008 and turned to recreational pursuits such as reading, daily walking, attending sporting events and concerts, and hosting family, relatives, and friends. Guests to the Tyssen homes were always welcomed and treated with respect and warm hospitality. Although occasional visits to Minnesota lessened over the years, Jack and Lana retained good memories of their youth on the Iron Range and enjoyed relating those experiences to new and old friends and acquaintances.
During such conversations Jack often also expressed appreciation of his wife, children, and grandchildren; his father’s Dutch and his mother’s Finnish heritage; and his friends on the Range. He often referred to facts, sports, and news items with a Minnesota connection. He was also proud of his descendants’ academic achievements, particularly as they earned university degrees.
In 2019, Jack and Lana departed from California for Havertown, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, where they resided with their youngest daughter Erica and her family until Jack’s death.
Jack is survived by his loving wife and best friend of fifty-five years, Lana (Grill) Tyssen; by a daughter Shannon (Lance Malis) Ferguson of Lake Forest, California, and her children Brandon Ferguson of San Antonio, Texas; Michelle (James) Hall of Lake Forest; Andrew Ferguson of Seattle, Washington; Emily Ferguson of Sunnyvale, California; by his son Dustin Tyssen of San Jose, California, and his children Luiza, Kyle, and Luma Tyssen of Round Rock, Texas; and by another daughter Erica (Chris) Spangler of Havertown, and their children Elliot and Adeline. Six-month-old great-granddaughter, Clara Hall, is Jack’s most recent descendant. Family survivors of Jack’s generation are cousins Bob Jackson of Long Beach, California, Jean Susan (Anthony) Stanisich of Hibbing, and Ed Jackson of Prior Lake. Other survivors are sister-in-law Wanda (Grill/Yarick) Hamelin of Maple Grove and brother-in-law Larry Grill of Eveleth.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, George and Dagmar Tyssen, and by brothers James Tyssen of St. Cloud and Arthur “Buddy” Tyssen of Eveleth.
---
Jack was a natural with flowers, a passion passed on to him by his father, who had emigrated from Holland, the land of tulips. Jack was artistic, as was Jim, and it showed in his handwriting. Jack was ever-cordial to visitors, as is his dear Lana. He cherished family. This past May Lana sent a text message telling of the birth of Clara, their first great-grandchild and their daughter Shannon’s first grandchild. Upon my asking how many children Shannon has, Lana texted, “She has 4. Brandon will be 29. Manager and engineer in computers for Google. Lives in San Antonio. Michelle is 27, mother of Clara. Andrew is an engineer for Amazon, lives in Seattle and is 24. Emily graduated from UC San Diego and will go to work for Apple in San Jose. Proud of them all as they worked hard in school and now all have great jobs.” Jack was so very proud of them.
And Lana texted on Jack’s birthday September 23, the day he would have been 81, “I hope Jack is having a celebration with all the family and friends he has not seen for years!”
