Local high school marching bands are taking to the streets to practice for the upcoming parades. Parent volunteers are also in the streets helping to keep the marchers safe.

We understand that marching in the streets does interrupt the flow of traffic, but the only way to properly learn to march in the street for parades is to be in the street.

Each summer band volunteers, who are wearing brightly colored vests and carrying bright orange flags, have close calls where drivers are not aware of how to approach or avoid the band.

Band marchers are concentrating on playing and are not fully aware of what is happening around them and they are relying on street guards to be their eyes and ears in the streets.

In order to keep everyone safe, here are some tips:

Please approach the safety patrols slowly.

Use your blinker to indicate that you see the flag and you understand that you must turn.

Be prepared to turn or pull over and allow the band to pass you.

If at all possible avoid those streets during practice times.

Let’s ensure a fun and safe practice for these hard working dedicated students.

Melinda Ruzich

Volunteer for the Hibbing High School Band

