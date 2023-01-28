Decades ago Virginia made significant, aesthetic investment in our community. Many of our streets are lined with giant silver maples.Trees that provide relaxing shade, cooling from the hot summer sun, and increasing the tax base of our neighborhoods.

Over the last few years I’ve observed some of these old giants being marked, and removed. The thing that really stuck out was seeing the trees taken down and not being replaced. Being curious about what was going on, I thought I’d investigate further. The more I dug in, the more I realized the city didn’t have any plan other than to remove the trees and not replant; thus eventually creating an urban tree desert in our town.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments