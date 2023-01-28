Decades ago Virginia made significant, aesthetic investment in our community. Many of our streets are lined with giant silver maples.Trees that provide relaxing shade, cooling from the hot summer sun, and increasing the tax base of our neighborhoods.
Over the last few years I’ve observed some of these old giants being marked, and removed. The thing that really stuck out was seeing the trees taken down and not being replaced. Being curious about what was going on, I thought I’d investigate further. The more I dug in, the more I realized the city didn’t have any plan other than to remove the trees and not replant; thus eventually creating an urban tree desert in our town.
Our tree board levies decisions and offers guidance to the city regarding the decisions made about our trees. In order to preserve the aesthetic functional value trees have provided the people of our community for generations, we need an updated philosophy and policies regarding our trees. The board would love to hear creative solutions to balance the needs of infrastructure with the value that trees bring. Even though the maples have to eventually leave us there are plenty of other species to take its place. The good old days are behind us and we must prepare for the new days to come.
Join in the discussion of our boulevard trees. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday January 30 at City Hall. Your input is valued and needs to be shared.
