“He’s one of us,” a Gilbert VFW officer said as he pointed to Chuck Williams’ photograph on the wall of commanders who have served since George and Mark Klobuchar Post 4456 began in 1946. A large contingent of honor guard members had gathered Wednesday at Chuck’s celebration of life to pay tribute to their departed comrade. Charles Williams, U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, died August 25, 2022, in a Duluth hospital at age 73.
His wife Cynthia “Cindi” Klaras, his daughter Kate Williams, his son Karl Williams, his sisters Jerri Brown and Karen Miller, grandchildren and other relatives, and scores of friends gathered at the VFW to say goodbye to Chuck, taken from this life so suddenly, so unexpectedly.
Chuck was a quiet man, a good guy, so many people said of him. He was a dedicated worker, having been a logger, truck driver and heavy equipment operator at Inland Steel, now Arcelor Mittal. And he was devoted to the Gilbert VFW, going about his work quietly, plowing snow, ordering supplies for the hamburger feeds and spaghetti dinners, and serving many years as the quartermaster in charge of financial matters.
In the late 1990s Chuck, who served in the Air Force 1968-1970, had been appointed by then-County Commissioner Paul Plesha to an advisory committee for the new Veterans Memorial Hall in Duluth. The memorial hall officials wanted Chuck to write about his service in Vietnam for their website, and as we were married at the time, I offered to help if he wished.
“In my senior year at Washburn High School (Minneapolis) they told us not to bother making a lot of plans, because we were prime candidates for the draft. I was talking to the Air Force recruiter. He made a lot of promises, but I couldn’t decide what to do. I received my draft notice just before my 19th birthday, which really helped me make up my mind.
“I will never forget the induction physical. Everybody went to the same place in Minneapolis, no matter what branch of service. At the end of the physical they brought us all into a room and said all draftees line up against one wall, Navy against another, Air Force against another and so on. We were all standing there in our underwear when a big sergeant came in and went over to the line of draftees and said, ‘You, you, and you are now Marines.’ I think he picked out the ones with the longest hair.
“Vietnam seemed like a big adventure as I stepped onto the airplane to head over. Upon getting to Vietnam, I could not believe the heat and humidity. It was hard to breathe. The smell – I’ll never forget the smell.
“Being in the Air Force and living on base, we lived quite well compared to some. We had two-story barracks, divided into rooms with two to a room in Phu Cat. In Da Nang the barracks were open. Most had a latrine in each with showers and hot and cold running water. The bunkers were separate from the barracks, made of plywood and sandbags. In Da Nang rocket and mortar attacks came quite often. Most of us just stayed in bed and put our pillows over our heads. A lot of guys got hit going to the bunkers. There were a lot of snakes and other creepy things living in those bunkers especially in the rainy season.
“When I enlisted, the recruiter said I could be in the motor pool, but after basic I found out it would be munitions maintenance (bomb mechanic). I went to tech school at Lowrey AFB in Denver. After tech school they sent me to Hill AFB in Ogden, Utah. Hill was good duty, close to the ski resorts where I spent a lot of time. I spent about a year there when I got the inevitable orders for Vietnam. My orders were for me to be stationed at Phu Cat Air Base in the central highlands. Our first stop in country was Cam Ranh Bay, where we waited most of the day for another plane going to Phu Cat. When we got to Phu Cat, we were told not to unpack because we all had TDY (Temporary Duty Assignment) orders to DaNang. This was not good news – Da Nang was known as ‘rocket alley.’ One of the Air Force’s largest bomb dumps caught fire and blew up, and 40 percent of the Air Force Logistic Command’s ammo went up in smoke. We were assigned to EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) teams to pick up and destroy all the unexploded ordinance. As this was very hazardous duty – we were only supposed to work four hours a day. We picked up everything from general-purpose bombs to rockets and small arms ammunition. We loaded everything in trucks, hauled them off base, set charges and blew them up. The worst were the cluster bombs, the bomblets (like grenades) were all over. There were some types that you could not tell if they were armed or not. Most of us were lucky, but when we returned to Phu Cat there was one less of us. I worked in the bomb dump and hauled munitions to the flight line as needed.
“There were enlisted men’s clubs on base that were open all the time, they sold beer and snacks and sometimes had entertainment. We partied a lot in the barracks. Someone always had a guitar, and there was a lot of singing and drinking. In Phu Cat I had a part time job cooking in the officers’ club, which gave me access to real eggs and steaks, etc. This made me a very popular person.
“I did not go on R&R, but I did have to take emergency leave when my father passed away about nine months into my tour. Within a couple hours after I got the news I was on a C-47 heading for Cam Ranh Bay, from there a large cargo plane to Tokyo, commercial plane to Hawaii, Seattle, then Minneapolis. At every stop there was someone from the Red Cross to meet me. They asked if there was anything I needed or anything they could do and made sure I made the next flight. When leave was over, it was very difficult to get on the plane to go back.
“I don’t remember any real bad experiences when I returned home, maybe some indifference. I remember, in a VFW club, being introduced as a Vietnam vet and someone saying, ‘Too bad that wasn’t a real war.’
“Now I am active in the George and Mark Klobuchar Post 4456, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in Gilbert and belong to Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239 in Virginia. I served as Gilbert VFW Post Commander for six terms. I am also in the honor guard for military funerals – this is one of the most important things the VFW does for veterans.”
And yes, Chuck, the Gilbert Honor Guard did you proud.
