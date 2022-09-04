“He’s one of us,” a Gilbert VFW officer said as he pointed to Chuck Williams’ photograph on the wall of commanders who have served since George and Mark Klobuchar Post 4456 began in 1946. A large contingent of honor guard members had gathered Wednesday at Chuck’s celebration of life to pay tribute to their departed comrade. Charles Williams, U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, died August 25, 2022, in a Duluth hospital at age 73.

His wife Cynthia “Cindi” Klaras, his daughter Kate Williams, his son Karl Williams, his sisters Jerri Brown and Karen Miller, grandchildren and other relatives, and scores of friends gathered at the VFW to say goodbye to Chuck, taken from this life so suddenly, so unexpectedly.

