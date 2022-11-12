Over my many years in the newspaper business, there have only been a handful of things I can always count on. One of them is that change is always around the corner.
And it nearly always happens in November.
I know this because for as long as I’ve been a full-time member of the Mesabi Tribune family, I’ve taken vacation on the first week of the firearms deer season and every couple of years, upon my return from the woods, things have been turned upside down.
For example, one year I left to go hunting and when I came back there was an iPad on my desk and I was told that moving forward I would have to not only write stories, but make videos of those stories to post on our shiny new web site like some kind of television talking head.
That didn’t go over very well for a number of reasons and soon after I quit for the first or second time.
Who can keep track of these things?
Since I started in the business in 1995, I’ve seen a lifetime worth of changes—from the physical size of the newspaper; to the number of days we offer a paper; to the different owners that have come and gone; to the editors that tried and failed to fill Bill Hanna’s shoes; to the constantly shrinking staff throughout the building.
When I started at the MDN in 1996 we had an executive editor, a copy editor, a regional editor, a city editor, a sports editor, a photographer, four news reporters and two sports reporters in the newsroom. There were just about as many folks at the Daily Tribune during my one year there, all doing the same things.
Today we have two editors, two people in sports, two full-time news reporters, a photographer, and some stringers to cover all the same stuff those two full staffs covered way back then.
That doesn’t even take into account all the other folks who helped put the papers together—physically copying and pasting stories and ads onto sheets of paper to go to all the folks working the printing press in Virginia that used to rumble in the back of the building. The printing press is long gone as are just about all the news paginators and advertising paginators and circulation folks who roamed the halls at 704 7th Ave. South in Virginia.
Nearly all of that change at your local newspaper is the direct result of a downward trend in the industry across the country.
Newspapers are a dying breed.
According to a 2020 study by the Pew Research Center, the estimated weekday circulation of newspapers in 1996, when I started at MDN, was 56,983,000. Back then the Sunday papers across this country were read by an estimated 60,798,000.
In 2020, that weekday circulation was half—24,299,333. Sunday circulation was down to 25,785,036.
Reporters and editors like myself? Good luck finding any these days. There aren’t a lot of young folks looking to get into the industry these days, and the opportunities to do so are few and far between.
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics, 30,820 people worked as reporters, editors, photographers, or film and video editors and operators in the newspaper industry in 2020. That is down 12% from 2019 and 57% from 2004.
Newsroom employment in the US dropped by 23% in 11 years, according to Pew.
The number of daily newspapers in the US is down by 488 in 50 years. The number of daily print newspapers in America has fallen by almost 28%. In 2020 alone, more than 300 US newspapers closed.
I could go on and on about how far we are removed from the good old days and how much the business has changed, but I think you get the point.
Which brings us to today. Nine days into the 2022 deer season, as I sit in my deer stand, you, our dedicated readers, are no doubt reading this column while trying to wrap your minds around the latest change: No more Sunday Mesabi Tribune, only a weekend edition.
The Sunday paper has always been a special paper, not only for the readers, but for us in the newsroom who wrote the stories that filled it. For a reporter, it was badge of honor to have a feature with their byline on A1 on Sunday because it has traditionally been the most well-read paper of the week.
If you made it to Sunday, you knew you had written a great story that your editor deemed worthy of that coveted news hole.
But, an ever changing industry has brought an end to yet another tradition and no doubt some readers will not be happy. A few have said as much to me since the announcement was made.
My response to them has been pretty simple: While I understand their frustration, the good news is we still have a local newspaper that employs local folks who are here to tell our local stories.
That’s important and through all the ups and downs I’ve seen over the past 25 or so years, that is one of only a few things that haven’t changed at the Mesabi Tribune.
Despite a constantly shifting landscape that today brings you a new “weekend edition” that is replacing the long cherished Sunday paper, you should know that the reporters and editors here will continue to do our best to find your stories and tell them the best we can.
We will cover your children’s sporting events and report on your city councils and school boards.
We will share your stories in our local newspaper for our local readers as long as you continue to support us.
Thank you for doing just that for my many years at the Mesabi Tribune.
Although there are many things I would have loved to have done for a living—rock star or FBI agent to name a couple—I resigned myself long ago to the fact that I was going to be a newspaper man and that’s what I’ll be as long as you’ll have me.
