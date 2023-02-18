I recently found myself in one of these modern hotel ballrooms, the bougie kind of space that half the population never sees unless they are paid to clean it. Amid a roiling sea of business chatter I looked up at the ceiling the way a sailor might note the moon through a gap in storm clouds.

Cubic silver scaffolding hung below a series of mirrors across the ceiling. At first I thought they were sculptures. But then they began to glow and I realized these angular boxes were actually light fixtures. The lights, cubes and mirrors created a mildly dazzling effect, an inoffensive burst of aesthetic energy in a room built for mundanity.

