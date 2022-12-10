One talking point Joe Biden repeated early and often during his run for the presidency was that former President Donald Trump’s overhaul of the federal income tax system, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) signed into law in December 2017, punished middle class taxpayers while rewarding rich people and, if elected, he would right the wrong.
In June of 2019, he said, and I quote: “And folks, on day one, I will move to eliminate Trump’s tax cuts.”
From his website, www.joebiden.com: The president promised he would “require corporations and the wealthiest Americans to finally pay their fair share.”
Yet, here we are two years into Biden’s presidency and not only has he not fulfilled that promise, he, his administration and his fellow Democrats basically admitted they were lying about their intentions to repeal Trump’s tax reforms when Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law in August.
While that act may or may not live up to its title (I’m betting it won’t), one thing is for sure: It left the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) completely intact.
This despite years of Democrats telling Americans that it’s horrible, only benefits the rich, and must be repealed.
They were telling a partial truth: The TCJA does benefit wealthy Americans and corporations. Sadly, for those of us stuck in the so-called middle class, that’s the way both Republicans and Democrats in Washington D.C. like it.
That’s because they themselves are wealthy, having lined their pockets with the assistance of the rich and powerful 1% they always claim they want to make “pay their fair share.”
Biden also promised on numerous occasions (and the proof can be found on joebiden.com) that if elected President he wouldn’t “ask a single person making under $400,000 per year to pay a penny more in taxes, and will in fact enact more than one-dozen middle class tax cuts that will finally give working families the financial support they deserve.”
Unless you sell stuff on sites like Ebay, Etsy and Reverb, or charge someone for services and use third-party platforms like PayPal, Venmo or Cash App, to collect the payments.
If any of that applies to you—and you collected at least $600 in 2022—your tax bill could be on the way.
This particular gift to the working class comes via the American Rescue Plan Act, Biden’s $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package to provide the resources needed to address the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis and spur a strong economic recovery.
The 2021 pandemic aid law included a provision to help gig economy workers correctly pay their taxes by requiring Uber, eBay, and other companies to tell contract workers how much money they had made on those platforms.
The law requires those platforms to send 1099-K forms to taxpayers with more than $600 in business transactions, without setting a minimum threshold for number of transactions, starting for tax year 2022.
Before this year, people only received a 1099-K form if they earned at least $20,000 from online platforms and made more than 200 transactions on the platform. Now, a single transaction exceeding $600 can trigger a 1099-K reporting requirement, according to the IRS.
Roughly one in four Americans has made money by selling something online, renting their home or using a digital platform to take on work, according to Pew. That suggests the new IRS rule could affect millions of people.
And while Republicans in the House and Senate have introduced legislation to revert the requirement back to the $20,000 threshold, some Democrats are pushing for a new minimum of $5,000.
A group of Republicans earlier this week urged the IRS to delay the rule’s implementation.
Who knows what the end result will be but one thing is certain: The jackals running our federal government will stop at nothing from squeezing every last dollar out of the middle class taxpayers already paying for all the rampant spending going on in Washington D.C.
Somebody has to foot the bill for all these climate change battles and billions of dollars being sent to the Ukraine and it sure isn’t going to be those at the top of the food chain who don’t live paycheck to paycheck as it is.
It’s always going to you and me.
That’s the reality no matter how many times they claim, “read my lips, no new taxes.”
