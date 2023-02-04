It’s been some time since I really talked about my friend Pat, a forever friend, forever young.
I think about him often, especially when I see a young child suffering with cancer. I wonder, could that child have been saved if Pat had lived?
Pat arrived one day as a new student at my grade school, St. Rose of Lima, in Roseville, Minn., in fourth grade.
As the sometimes underdog, I was usually the one looking out for the underdog, and I felt compelled to make Pat feel at home at his new school.
So, one day, I told him: “Pat, you are weird.”
That sounds mean, I know, and perhaps it was, but it was not meant as a mean-spirited comment. Pat WAS odd, different from the other kids in subtle and apparent ways.
He was as smart as could be and he chewed the erasers off his pencils.
As a fourth grader I thought I was simply stating the obvious.
Pat just looked at me and grinned and said: “No, I am eccentric.”
I replied: “What does that mean?”
He explained the definition, of course, and I learned a new word.
As we entered junior high, Pat was popular. He was funny—no, goofy, really—and he made everyone laugh with silly antics.
Pat was also unpopular. He had a genius IQ, verified, and his too-advanced-for-our-grade manner and knowledge landed him some teasing.
We bonded a bit more during those difficult and awkward seventh and eighth grade years, understanding each other as often outsiders with our classmates.
Then we went our separate ways, to different, but both Catholic, high schools.
We met up again for confirmation classes.
His mom was our confirmation leader, and a group of us often gathered at their home. When it came time to pick a confirmation sponsor, I chose Pat’s mom.
In a world void of social media, texting or emails, we mostly continued thereafter on our independent paths.
But Pat would pop up again later during the high school years.
One evening, as I sat with my parents on a rare Friday night at home, the television news had a story on a student at Totino-Grace, a kid named Pat, whose football team was honoring him during the Homecoming game.
The kid had a brain tumor. He was just 17.
Perhaps it was a heartbroken, defensive statement of shock, but it came out of my mouth, as tears welled in my eyes and I tried to slow my heartbeat. “So that’s his problem.”
Could that be why Pat was so intensely intelligent—something was different with his amazing brain?
I sat there and I cried and I knew this sweet soul with a brilliant (and, now, unbelievably, wounded) brain, indeed, had a problem.
He was fighting for his life.
He fought. And he fought hard. And he won.
Pat was among the oldest of patients at the children’s hospital where he was treated. He suffered immensely. But when he felt well, the teenager made the rounds at the facility, dropping in on youngsters battling his same battle, talking with them, telling jokes, giving them huge doses of Patrick-goofiness.
The day I watched the movie, “Patch Adams”—the 1998 film starring Robin Williams about real-life Dr. Patch, a psychiatric ward patient-turned well-respected doctor who healed and calmed people with humor and shenanigans—I immediately thought of Pat.
That was Pat—eliciting bedside smiles and giggles from hurting little ones struggling with cancer.
Pat went into remission. He vowed to give back to the medical community that had brought him back to health.
Pat decided to study science and medicine. He was going to find a cure for childhood cancer.
The world suddenly made so much sense. So this was why Pat and his family had suffered so. He was going to make a difference on this Earth—his own experiences supplying great incentive for his mission.
“Carpe Diem”—seize the day—became Pat’s steadfast motto. He said it every chance he got.
As Pat went about his journey, attending college in a different state, I thought back to our friendship.
One day during religion class at St. Bernard’s High School, our religion teacher informed us that the week’s school church service homily (a sermon often presented by the priest at Mass) would focus on a student at a fellow Catholic senior high battling brain cancer, named Pat.
St. Bernard’s was a small, blue-collar, private school, not far from the Minnesota State Capitol building. The kids were kind. Students from different backgrounds and popularity statuses were generally one big, cohesive group.
We looked out for each other whether we hung together, or not.
The church held weekly high school Masses, where students not only aided the priest as altar servers, but where all of the music and nearly all the homilies were student-contributed.
Each week, a high schooler stood before his or her peers seated in the pews of the lovely, old, twin-towered church and spoke from his or her heart, incorporating the values and morals we were taught in the classroom.
I loathed the words “shy” and “quiet,” but they were inevitably terms those, other than my closest friends, frequently applied to me.
I raised my hand. “I know Pat. I will give the homily.”
My “quiet” self was not a fan of public speaking. I am still not so fond of it. But it was one of the easiest things I’ve ever done in my life, standing before schoolmates at the church podium, talking about my sweet friend Pat. He needed our prayers. He needed our love. He needed us and I lacked any fear as I spoke of his grit, his beautiful goofy character, his grapple to stay alive.
Students told me afterward they were on the verge of tears.
And the prayers worked.
One day, I ran into Pat’s mom at the grocery store. Her son was thinking of coming home and continuing his pre-med studies at the local college I attended. I was overwhelmed with joy.
Pat and I had a mutual friend, Katrina, who knew him from Totino-Grace. Katrina and I couldn’t wait to welcome Pat to the University of St. Thomas campus and into our circle of friends.
I anticipated a call one day from Pat or his mom saying he was finally enrolled.
On Christmas Day, while at my parents’ house on break from school, I did receive a call. It was Katrina on the other end of the landline.
Pat had died earlier that day.
He was just 19.
I hadn’t known how sick he was, or even that the cancer had come back so fiercely, ravaging his brain with disease.
Suddenly, the world made no sense—at all.
Katrina and I drove together to Pat’s funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima. His prayer card was adorned with a grinning photo of Pat and one of his own quotes:
“I think that this life is intended to ready our spirits for the next life. My aim is the same as Bugs (Bunny): to have fun and to help others have fun. This may seem to be a very immature aim, but if you could see a smile on the face of a sick young kid … it means a lot.”
Why, oh why, had this been Pat’s fate? He was supposed to do great things in this world. He already had. But he had so much of a future ahead of him.
There were children out there who needed him.
Strangely enough, Pat happens to be buried just down from my dad in the same large cemetery, though they died many years apart. I had no idea until a photo on the nearby gravestone caught my eye one day.
There was an image of Pat, smiling.
To this day, I don’t have an answer. I’m hoping God provides one some day. It will be one of the first things I ask when I transition Home. Why? Why did my dear friend Pat not have the chance to try to cure childhood cancer—to do something more in the years most of us are granted.
My Catholic faith tells me there is an answer.
And I am grateful I had the chance to talk about Pat—to tell his story that day, in church, before my classmates, whose schooling taught them, also, that prayer is important and faith means not always understanding God’s plan, but trusting in it.
It is not always easy. But I wish for the same faith opportunities to be bestowed upon our own local teens, as Marquette Catholic School in Virginia moves and expands into a new location—and looks to add a regional high school in the future.
As one student in a recent story about the relocation said: Catholic education allows kids to “pray over each other.”
What a true gift.
We are all walking this Earth together. Some of us come and go before others. But during our shared time here, as we experience joys and tread through challenges, our lives intertwined, we are truly better if our primary focus is loving on one another. And, if we do as Pat wanted.
We Seize the Day—make the most of the present; not worry too much about the future.
After all, tomorrow is never promised.
When Katrina and I pulled into the church parking lot for Pat’s service, Billy Joel’s “Only The Good Die Young” tune came on the car radio.
We sat there in silence, listening, our eyes wet.
Then we went into the church to honor our friend, Patrick Thomas O’Dea—forever young.
Carpe Diem, Dear Pat.
Thank you for teaching me so much. My vocabulary at a young age was better because of you. But my heart and soul are forever touched by your brief presence here.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.