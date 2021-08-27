“I hope you never lose your sense of wonder” ~ Lee Ann Womack
Her eyes looked distant as she peered out the window while making dinner for her family and guests. Her brow furrowed as she appeared lost in thought. The noise around her seemed to become background noise to whatever was weighing on her mind and her heart.
She used to have a natural curiosity about the world, a definite sparkle in her eyes, a silliness to her laugh, and an openness to life.
Watching her now, she seemed different than before the pandemic. Her sense of wonder, which was a wonderful part of her, seemed to have faded. It was almost as if she was just going through the motions that day.
It’s difficult when people seem out of sorts or lost or hardened, especially when it is out of character. Perhaps a life event took away that easiness.
I have heard people tell others – like my friend who is softhearted – and I have been told myself, “You need to get thicker skin.”
I am not necessarily sure how I feel about that. I think leading with your heart and being thoughtful of people and their feelings does not have to be a negative thing.
I think embracing life with sincerity can help with being open to possibility and opportunity, as well as love and laughter. It does not mean we should not guard our hearts or keep our cards close to our vest at times.
I just do not know if we want to become completely hardened that we lose that part of ourselves that carries our sense of wonder – the dancing after the music stops, the singing in the rain, the laughing with ease.
When I watch my daughter embrace the world, everything is new and exciting. Looking at the world through her eyes I see and can feel that sense of wonder and amazement. We laugh and we sing, and we dance, and we make the most out of every moment.
—
That day as I watched my friend appear lost without her sense of wonder, I wasn’t sure how to help her get it back.
I thought about that Lee Ann Womack song that focuses on that. And I prayed for good days ahead for her. I offered to listen to her troubles, and I held her hand and told her I was there day and night to help her as she tried to find herself and the light that had somehow dimmed in her eyes.
My hope as we face the challenges and obstacles of life that we are able to feel the good and not be weighed down or become the stress that's around us.
Hopefully, as we experience negativity of the world, we don’t let it consume who we are and who we want to be.
Hopefully, we can try not to let it steal our joy, and we can do our best to not let it get to the point where we are just going through the motions.
Hopefully, we never lose our sense of wonder.
—
"I Hope You Dance"
~ Lee Ann Womack
“I hope you never lose your sense of wonder
You get your fill to eat but always keep that hunger
May you never take one single breath for granted
God forbid love ever leave you empty-handed
I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean
Whenever one door closes, I hope one more opens
Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance
And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance
I hope you dance, I hope you dance
I hope you never fear those mountains in the distance
Never settle for the path of least resistance
Livin' might mean takin' chances but they're worth takin'
Lovin' might be a mistake but it's worth makin'
Don't let some hell-bent heart leave you bitter
When you come close to sellin' out reconsider
Give the heavens above more than just a passing glance
And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance
I hope you dance, I hope you dance
I hope you dance, I hope you dance
I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean
Whenever one door closes, I hope one more opens
Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance
And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance
Dance, I hope you dance”
