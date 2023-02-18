It’s been a long time since I’ve been at the Eveleth Hippodrome. But thoughts of the building came back to me when doing a recent story about the Eveleth VFW men who run the hockey canteen at the Hippodrome and their concerns about the future of where high school hockey games will be played.

In Biwabik where I went to school, we didn’t have hockey programs, but we had basketball, and the district tournaments were held at the Hippodrome. We’d board the school bus for the trip to Eveleth and the Hippodrome. How exciting that would be, to see our Biwabik Braves on the hardwood basketball floor that would be placed over what normally was an ice rink for hockey.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments