It’s been a long time since I’ve been at the Eveleth Hippodrome. But thoughts of the building came back to me when doing a recent story about the Eveleth VFW men who run the hockey canteen at the Hippodrome and their concerns about the future of where high school hockey games will be played.
In Biwabik where I went to school, we didn’t have hockey programs, but we had basketball, and the district tournaments were held at the Hippodrome. We’d board the school bus for the trip to Eveleth and the Hippodrome. How exciting that would be, to see our Biwabik Braves on the hardwood basketball floor that would be placed over what normally was an ice rink for hockey.
Some of us girls spent little time watching the games, when there were more important tasks at hand and good-looking boys to meet on our scouting missions under the bleachers. And then there was the Dirty Dozen pep band from International Falls. Oh, what a hit they were, especially when they played Paul Anka’s signature song “Diana” as the Falls fans sang the Broncos to victory.
That was nearly 60 years ago. In the years since I went with friends to an Eveleth Rangers hockey game at the Hippodrome, and was there about 20 years ago to do another VFW canteen story. A smiling Frank Rosati was there, the Gudell brothers George and Steve were there making popcorn.
Now I share with you bits of Hipp History I found online.
About the creation of the Hippodrome: “The original Hippodrome structure at 230’x 150’ with seating for 3,000 spectators was built of wood by Mayor Essling in the 1920s at a cost of $50,000 for the powerful Eveleth Reds hockey team, in the United States Amateur Hockey Association. The structure in the 1920s was referred to as the ‘Madison Square Garden of the Northland.’”
About the iconic John Mayasich, all-time leading scorer for the Minnesota Golden Gophers hockey team with 298 points. Mayasich also won a silver medal at the 1956 Olympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, and gold in 1960 in Squaw Valley, California. He learned by watching the Eveleth Rangers of the Northern Hockey League play at the Hippodrome. “I watched some of the players skate and I’d say, ‘I’m going to try to skate like him,’” Mayasich said in the story. “That’s where I learned a lot of my skills.”
About the Hippodrome ice: “Until 1950 the Hippodrome relied on Mother Nature to help make good ice since the ice was ‘natural ice.’ In 1950 refrigeration, concrete flooring, and artificial ice made their way into the Hippodrome.” And John Mayasich once was quoted in a story saying, “The true U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame IS the Hippodrome.”
It’s the fourth oldest ice arena in the country still in use continually for hockey behind Matthews Arena/Boston Arena (built in 1910), Calumet Colosseum in Calumet, Michigan, (built 1913) and Russell Sage Rink (built 1921) in Clinton, New York. The Hobey Baker Rink was built in Princeton, New Jersey, in 1922 a month after the Hippodrome.
And Cliff Thompson’s coaching in Eveleth “produced a remarkable collection of goaltenders: Frankie ‘Mr. Zero’ Brimsek, Mike Karakas and Sam LoPresti, who became NHL stars in a league almost exclusively Canadian league. Defenseman John Mariucci became Minnesota’s most influential hockey figure, responsible for building the University of Minnesota program with homegrown players. Thompson’s 1945 team, led by linemates Wally Grant, Pat Finnegan and Neil Celley were so good in winning Minnesota’s first state tournament that goalie Ron Drobnick still holds the record for fewest shots faced in a game: only 1. And Mayasich claims Drobnick dramatically dived from the net to stop a shot headed wide to get that one. ‘I don’t remember,’ Drobnick said. ‘Hell, that was 60 years ago. Johnny wasn’t even around then.’ Mayasich played in his first state tournament in 1948. Eveleth won that year, and in 1949, 1950 and 1951.”
Countless stories about the Hipp and hockey abound in Eveleth and beyond. And may the Hippodrome be around many more years—it’s too colorful a tradition to let go.
