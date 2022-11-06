I'm Shaun Hainey, and I'm running for Rock Ridge school board. I'd appreciate your support - not just your vote, but your help in shaping the growth and resilience of our community.

I live on a small hobby farm in Pike Township with my wife Cassandra (Maki) and our children ages 5, 7, 12, and 14. I work for the county appraising real estate and am a proud AFSCME member.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments