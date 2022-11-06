I'm Shaun Hainey, and I'm running for Rock Ridge school board. I'd appreciate your support - not just your vote, but your help in shaping the growth and resilience of our community.
I live on a small hobby farm in Pike Township with my wife Cassandra (Maki) and our children ages 5, 7, 12, and 14. I work for the county appraising real estate and am a proud AFSCME member.
My interest in serving education is not just as an invested parent of four children in the district, but as someone who passionately believes the strength of our economy in 10-20 years is directly tied to the quality of our education now, and that our best results will come from fostering problem solving, creativity, critical thinking, and hands on experience through project-based and community-connected learning as we prepare the next generation to be productive citizens.
We cannot foresee the struggles our children will face. What we can know is that we have come together as a community to foster the growth and formation of the next generation to the best of our ability by teaching them practical skills including technology, trades, civic engagement, and labor history.
I believe common values focused on our children and community can help bring us together.
We all can agree that every child deserves a quality education. I believe public education is essential to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow to their full potential regardless of the circumstances they come from and what resources they might have at home.
We want our educators to have the support they need to help students be successful. Without hesitation, I can think of three people in education who had a profound impact on my life and gave me support when I needed it most. From administrators to students, I want everyone to have the tools they need to be successful.
We want everyone working with our district treated with respect. I certainly won't agree with everyone on everything, but fundamentally I'm willing to work with anyone. That means taking the time to hear people out and doing my best to understand their position when we don't agree. The focus is on the kids, and I'll work with anyone who is openly and honestly working towards the best interest of our children and our community.
I want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity for meaningful input and participation in the process in a way that builds engagement in a collaborative community.
We've all heard the adage "a chain is only as strong as its weakest length." I will also contend we can only ever be as strong as our strongest link. Working together, we can focus on our strengths as a district and continue to grow and improve. It is important to take time to honor our traditions, appreciate community culture, and learn from the past, but we must balance this with an eye forward as we prepare our children and our region for prosperity amidst a fast-paced and unpredictable future.
I would be proud to support the work of preparing our students and our district for the road ahead.
I’m Shaun Hainey and I ask for your vote for Rock Ridge School Board on November 8.
