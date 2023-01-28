When our boys were younger we went on vacation to the Black Hills of South Dakota. We took them to one of those old timey Gold Mine attractions where they got to pan for real gold in authentic local sludge from a nearby creek.

The tour guide told us we could keep any gold we found. He told fanciful stories of “a kid one time” who panned all day to collect a kid’s fortune in gold. Our son Doug was particularly attracted to notions of sudden wealth and spent longer than his brothers on the project. Ultimately hunger prompted him to abandon the venture. His souvenir gold flakes remain suspended in a tiny vial he keeps in his room, meager fortunes yet unrealized.

