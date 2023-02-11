I tend not to subscribe to doom and gloom. Even as real world problems stack up, I know from history and experience that humans remain a crafty species, capable of adapting to all sorts of hardships. But there is one area where I think we struggle more than we know. As we humans grind through the meaty shank of the Information Age, I wonder if we are capable of detecting our own hooey.

It would appear not.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments