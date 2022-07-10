Last weekend I watched the most excruciating eight innings of major league baseball of my life. And then I saw the most thrilling ninth inning I’ve ever seen in person. Such is the way of our strange, so-called “national pastime,” a tradition that endures despite the waning attention span of the body politic.
My family and I attended the July 1 game between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles at Target Field in Minneapolis. We don’t go to many Twins games. We live four hours away and it costs a family of five about $500 to enjoy the game with the comforts of nearby parking, decent seats, snacks and soda. That makes a game like this a rare treat.
The downside of occasional games is that any given baseball game promises a wide variety of results. We might experience an exciting victory, a heartbreaking defeat, or a long, boring slog that triggers a catatonic state. We might even endure the sad drenching of a rain delay. The handful of games we’ve attended have provided all of these outcomes at different times. Whatever we get has to tide us over for a year or two.
The one last week was shaping up to be a weird pitcher’s duel with one of the worst teams in baseball. One by one, our star hitters — Luis Arráez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa — failed to get on base. The bottom of the lineup collapsed like old Jell-O. We were down 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning.
We have one baseball player in the family, Doug. Despite the drag, he was still enjoying the game. My wife Christina, who normally suffers heat sickness at Twins games, was enjoying the shape provided by the free bucket hat given out that night. George, however, was losing consciousness. Meantime, Henry, our rustic wilderness boy, was overwhelmed by the large crowds and near constant noise of the public address system. He survived only by imaging the fish he could be catching back on the lake instead of being there.
But then, Doug and I observed that the Twins had the top of their lineup for the ninth inning. Arráez is a crafty hitter, one who can get on base many different ways. Sure enough, he singled his way onto first base. Then came Buxton. After falling to a 1-2 count, Buxton launched a ball into the left field seats. The replay revealed he didn’t even fully load his swing; he just used his arms to swat it out of the park.
Target Field erupted into chaos. Tens of thousands of people bored out of their wits just received an adrenaline shot straight to the heart. Fireworks exploded while the team flooded the field to pile onto Buxton as he rounded the bases. The most boring game of my life had just yielded the most exciting five minutes of baseball I’ve ever seen.
So it goes with baseball. Some folks get all wistful about the sport because of its strange rules and seemingly on-the-nose metaphors for life. Crash Davis’s wisdom in the movie “Bull Durham” comes to mind: “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains.” But the sport retains its relevance even as more viewers drift toward the made-for-TV speed of football and basketball.
Historically-speaking, bad things usually happen when 25,000 people show up wearing the same shirt. But baseball provides a relief from that fact. There were Trump and Biden bumper stickers in the parking garage, but inside just Twins hats and shirts. The day provided temporary relief from our political divisions.
So long as significant numbers of human beings memorize the names of people who play with balls for a living, there will be no revolution. That might be a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s true.
More than anything else, what I find appealing about a professional baseball game is the careful choreography of everything you see. Of course, the players adjust into defensive formations, shifting with the algorithms of opposing batters. But so does the grounds crew. I’ve been watching 14-year-olds attempt to rake the base paths of a local park for a couple months. So, it was jaw-dropping to watch one guy rake with flawless synchronicity along the infield grass.
Even the mascot, T.C. Bear, follows a specific inning-by-inning itinerary. This schedule even prescribes specific minutes for him to wiggle his butt and blow kisses at ladies in the crowd (including my wife). If you ever want a head trip, try watching a major league mascot gyrate that funny suit and imagine what the person inside is doing to make that happen.
Mostly, it’s just nice to see people who know what they’re doing work together. That’s what civilization is all about, and perhaps why I still like baseball so much.
After the game, the Twins hosted a fireworks party. The lights of Target Field grew dim while bursts of red, white and blue lit up the city skyline. Players and their families gathered on the field to watch with those of us in the stands.
The night concluded with an hour-long effort to escape the parking ramp. In total, we spent four hours in tedium, one hour in blissful happiness and about seven minutes in euphoria. Naturally, we all agreed it was worth it. In life, those numbers are as good as you can get.
---
Aaron J. Brown is an author, radio producer, and instructor at Minnesota North College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power called “Power in the Wilderness.” Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
