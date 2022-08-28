The call came from his family on a Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. Frank Lopp, proud World War II veteran and lifelong Gilbert resident, had passed from this life, dying at 96, sharp of mind and memory to the end. He was the last surviving member of George and Mark Klobuchar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4456 to have served in World War II.
Frank was indeed of the Greatest Generation, the term NBC newsman Tom Brokaw used in his book “The Greatest Generation” to describe those who served in World War II.
In the days since I spoke with Yvonne, Frank’s wife of 71 years, memories of enjoyable times spent with them have filled my mind: Frank and Yvonne and a few others of us from the Gilbert VFW tried out a sloppy joe recipe, and the kitchen crew has been making them for Memorial Day ever since. And the times when Yvonne would waitress at a Kramer’s Knights dance, and I’d tend bar. Frank and Yvonne would take a turn on the dance floor. Or the evening after a post meeting spent socializing with fellow members, not realizing a blizzard had ensued and Frank very graciously got us home safely. And the time the Lopps hosted all the members at their Lake Vermilion cabin, and Frank would invite the guys to go fishing. A good time would be had by all.
---
Frank was born in Gilbert on April 16, 1926, to Frank and Josephine (Babich) Lopp. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Army Air Forces. He served in the European Theater with the 9th Air Force as a tail gunner on a B-24. After 37 years of service, Frank retired from U.S. Steel as a planner.
Frank was a life member of George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 of Gilbert, Knights of Columbus, DAV, Honor Guard and Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239 of Virginia. He was a charter member of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. He was also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. Frank was a proud driver for veterans being treated at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis and he went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Frank was married on July 14, 1951, to Yvonne Leif, and they had five children, Nancy (John) Murray, Frank (Liz) Lopp, Diane (Dale) Wurzinger, Patti (Randy) Troendle and Mark Lopp; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Frances Lopp and Mary Novak.
---
Frank was featured at age 88 in a 2014 Mesabi Daily News “We Salute” about his military service. He had enlisted in 1943 at age 17 as a high school senior and was called to service in the Army Air Corps in 1944. He tested for aviation cadet training. After qualifying he was sent to Amarillo, Texas, then had gunnery training in Harlingen, Texas. He was trained as a tail gunner on a B24. World War II ended in May 1945 in Europe, and he served in France and Germany with the Allied occupation forces and was honorably discharged on the Fourth of July 1946.
He said in the “We Salute” his fondest recollection of his service was in December 1945 when he and other Allied soldiers witnessed General George S. Patton’s funeral procession in Heidelberg, Germany, and he went to Christmas Eve midnight Mass in Kassel, Germany. “The whole city had been bombed, and we sat in the church without a roof, and it was snowing on us,” Frank said. And recalling a difficult time, he said, “My first time in a B24 when we flew over the Gulf of Mexico and an engine went out.”
---
Frank Lopp surely embodied the Greatest Generation. He came home from the war, he met and married Yvonne Leif and raised a family, had a successful working career, and took an active role in his beloved Gilbert community and the Gilbert VFW, actively serving in the honor guard until age 90.
A job well-done, Frank Lopp, and I am proud to call him a friend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.