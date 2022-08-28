The call came from his family on a Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. Frank Lopp, proud World War II veteran and lifelong Gilbert resident, had passed from this life, dying at 96, sharp of mind and memory to the end. He was the last surviving member of George and Mark Klobuchar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4456 to have served in World War II.

Frank was indeed of the Greatest Generation, the term NBC newsman Tom Brokaw used in his book “The Greatest Generation” to describe those who served in World War II.

