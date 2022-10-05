TOWER — Former State Senator Doug Johnson endorsed Grant Hauschild in the race for his former State Senate seat. The seat is currently held by State Senator Tom Bakk, whose impending retirement leaves an open seat in Senate District 3.

“The Iron Range has always punched above its weight when it comes to our representation in the state legislature. We need a new generation of leadership that’s prepared to step in and fight for us on day one. Grant is that candidate,” Johnson said. “He’ll be a truly independent-minded leader who focuses on the issues that matter most to our communities. He’ll fight to keep taconite taxes on the range, increase Local Government Aid for our Northland communities, and work with both sides to pass a bonding bill we can be proud of”

