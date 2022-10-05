TOWER — Former State Senator Doug Johnson endorsed Grant Hauschild in the race for his former State Senate seat. The seat is currently held by State Senator Tom Bakk, whose impending retirement leaves an open seat in Senate District 3.
“The Iron Range has always punched above its weight when it comes to our representation in the state legislature. We need a new generation of leadership that’s prepared to step in and fight for us on day one. Grant is that candidate,” Johnson said. “He’ll be a truly independent-minded leader who focuses on the issues that matter most to our communities. He’ll fight to keep taconite taxes on the range, increase Local Government Aid for our Northland communities, and work with both sides to pass a bonding bill we can be proud of”
Johnson served the region and a large part of Senate District 3 in the Minnesota Senate from 1977-2002, garnering a reputation as an effective legislator who was able to reach across the aisle for the good of his constituents but wasn’t afraid to defend his convictions when challenged.
“This is a critical time for our region," Johnson continued. "I’m concerned that if we elect someone who will just toe the party line, the Northland will get left behind. Grant has a proven track record working on rural public policy, fighting for organized labor, and working with both sides of the aisle while working for another moderate Democrat, U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp. We need more of that at the State Capitol and I know Grant will bring the horsepower needed to represent us well in the Minnesota Senate.”
In addition to Johnson’s endorsement, Hauschild has the backing of every organized labor and trade group in the region. He’s been endorsed by Mayors & County Commissioners from every region of the district, including: International Falls Mayor Harley Droba; St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Musolf; Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher; Proctor Mayor Chad Ward; Ranier Mayor Dennis Wagner; Grand Marais Mayor Jay DeCoux; Former Tower Mayor Orlyn Kringstad; Former Cook County Commissioner Sue Hakes.
