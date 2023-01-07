For Mother's birthday January 13: Reminiscences of a life well-lived

The calendar turns to a new year and January 13 approaches, and the words of writer Washington Irving visit my memory, I wrote two years ago in 2021:
”A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.”
Ailie Allane Niemiste entered the world a decade after the dawn of the 20th century, January 13, 1910, born to Finnish immigrant parents Immanuel and Ottilia Niemiste in the rural community south of Eveleth called Wolf.
There were seven brothers and four sisters—Jelmer “Jelly,” born in 1899, Emil in 1901, Arthur in 1903, Susan in 1904, Mary in 1908, Ailie in 1910, Bill in 1911, Edward “Charlie” in 1913, Eino in 1915, Beatrice in 1917 and Willard in 1919. My mother married Thomas Lampsa and had three children, Tommy, Larry and me.
The 2021column read, “Mother left a lasting legacy, a story of living life to the fullest. She overcame adversity during the Great Depression, making do with few resources when she and my father married in 1932. There were times when trouble thickened around her, with the death of her firstborn in an airplane crash in 1958 and 15 years later, to the day, her husband.
“But Mother rallied from adversity and lived another 36 years after being widowed. And she did indeed, in the prose of Washington Irving, ‘endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.’
“Mother was a calming influence for me, and so are the memories of her. I think of my mother often, pleasant thoughts. That’s God’s way.”
In the year 2020 I wrote in part, “She would say that January was not the most pleasant month for a birthday. She was right—we had planned to have a party to celebrate her 90th year but cancelled as the forecast was for 40 below. So often I think of Mother, sometimes forgetting that she is gone and I’m wanting to tell her some news, about her nieces and nephews, about her son Larry, about the newspaper, about those who have died, about church, about the state of the world. It is my fervent hope that Mother knew how dearly we loved her.
“Mother liked being busy—making apple pies with wonderful flaky crust, picking blueberries, baking homemade bread, going to dances at the Makinen hall, going to St. Mark’s Lutheran in Palo on Sundays, canning her South American Special, taking care of her gardens and on it went. She loved people and showed a genuine interest in what they had to say. And my dear mother wore a forever smile.
“Two of Mother’s friends and I were with her when she passed peacefully from this earthly life at 99 years and seven months. After she died, I sat in her room at the Virginia Convalescent Center a long time with her, remembering the wonderful visits we’d had over the years, at her dining room table engaged in pleasant conversation. The soul of her is in heaven.
In 2019 I wrote:
“The envelope was postmarked March 20, 1981. Inside was a letter from Mother written when she was 71.
“She wrote, ‘I’ve been awake since 5:30 a.m. ... decided to write you a few lines and then go back to bed if I get sleepy. I guess us ‘oldsters’ don’t need much sleep.’
“How I miss her, more so as the years pass by, and as one becomes an ‘oldster.’ I so enjoyed our visits at her dining room table, for she always was genuinely interested in what other people had to say. Those evenings were precious. One only wishes for more time. Quite often thoughts turn to Mother, and I think about calling her to tell her about a recipe or to ask for advice. There was a custom I followed when driving out of her yard at visit’s end. Passing by the maple tree by the garage, I’d beep the horn twice to say goodbye, then upon arriving at my home, would call her to say I was safely at my destination.
“I remember our road trips out to the farm in Wolf, where she would reminisce about days gone by... the horse named King, and how he would walk into the kitchen of their big farmhouse, and her dear mother Ottilia, who had severe arthritis and was confined to a chair the last years of her life, yet she was cheerful and loved to visit with people who stopped by, a fondness Mother inherited.”
In 2018, five years ago, I wrote: “Mother took pride in being busy—sewing patchwork quilts, making Christmas wreaths, raking pine needles, piling lumber, planting flowers and vegetables, canning South American Special, going to dances, visiting with her sisters Beatrice, Mary and Sue, her neighbors including Mary Ann Marshall, her Darners Club pals and others, and going to funerals to pay her respects.”
Mother, your spirit still thrives, in my memories and my heart. And every year as your birthday nears, I miss you all over again. But the wonderful reminiscences are a gift from God.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.