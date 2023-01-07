For Mother's birthday January 13: Reminiscences of a life well-lived

Ailie Lampsa is pictured on the ice of Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin, on a trip my mother and I made there to a funeral. She was about 90 at the time.

 LINDA TYSSEN

The calendar turns to a new year and January 13 approaches, and the words of writer Washington Irving visit my memory, I wrote two years ago in 2021:

”A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.”

