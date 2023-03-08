Every. Single. Day. She called.
Not only every day. Often multiple times each 24 hours.
How was life going in the nursing home, she wondered.
Had I eaten lunch, what was on the menu, was the care center’s early-bird dinner already on its way?
Did I get good rest, had I been to physical therapy yet, was I in lots of pain, how exactly was my casted right ankle and braced left ankle feeling since the last time we chatted?
And, most importantly, had the activity director come in for a few more rounds of Family Feud questions? Did I go color with the women down the hall?
Oh, and when was the last time my sweet old lady buddy had come into my room and walked off with my walker instead of hers?
Anyone strolling the halls of Guardian Angels in Hibbing surely heard an occasional bout of belly laughter coming from my room, in between calls for pain meds.
And that was all due to Patsy.
Patsy loved to laugh. She laughed so hard she made herself laugh even harder. She laughed so hard she snorted.
You simply could not keep from bursting out in nonstop giggles of your own when you were around her.
It was the kind of infection you were happy to catch—contagious bust-a-gut laughter that put you right in stitches. The good kind of those, too.
The daily phone check-ins that ran the course of my convalescence had started the day I had surgery for a triple broken ankle.
But Patsy, along with husband, John “Henry,” had gone a huge step further earlier that day. They were already near their home in Minneapolis from an autumn weekend trip in Duluth when they turned right back around for the port city and Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
COVID visitor restrictions had just returned to the facility the previous day and they were allowed just seconds to offer comforting words and a squeeze of my hand as I was gurneyed out of surgical recovery to a hospital room, newly outfitted with two metal plates, 17 screws and lots of stitches hidden under slabs of plaster.
Those seconds were fleeting and it seemed sad and unfair that after all those miles that’s all the time we were given.
As soon as they got home, Patsy called. How was I feeling? Was I doing OK?
In a medicated mumble I thanked her for the effort to come to see me and said I was sorry they had come all the way back for a moment’s visit.
Oh, that’s no problem, we understand, we are glad we got to see you, she assured me, her unfailing laidback positivity radiating through the phone.
That’s what family does, she reassured me in words as consoling as that brief grasp of my hand.
I felt blessed to have been accepted decades ago into this family—a collection of beautiful, caring, casino-going, good-times-loving souls who taught me what it was like to have a sizable family and the substantial love it can provide.
Patsy and I were both only children, and we often gabbed with grateful hearts at how lucky we were to have found, and been welcomed, into this clan.
And then Patsy would throw out some sort of satirical remark questioning the true validity of our good fortune—followed by a chortle, of course. Because that’s what Patsy did. She always kept it light and easy.
I found myself saying “uff da” after time spent with Patsy. I learned about deep fried onion balls.
She never got tired of my teasing about the time she searched for the recipe and instead simply posted “onion balls” to her timeline.
Sometimes I’d greet her with: “Onion Balls!” She’d let out her hee-hee-hee-snort, her face in a full smile and mine mimicking hers uncontrollably.
We watched game shows together, spent time at the lake, vied for time petting the dogs who knew which camper contained all of the “Patsy treats.”
We traveled together to Vegas with various family through the years, spent decades of New Year’s at Giants Ridge, toasting in the new year with lots of good cheer; some from the champagne and cocktails, but the biggest dose from Patsy’s infectious good nature.
Patsy introduced me to the “booze bag”—the bag in which you carry your booze to the Ridge or casino or wherever you are landing for the night. She even gifted me with a booze bag of my very own one year at Christmas.
She also acquainted me to the Iron Butterfly, Patsy’s signature drink—equal parts vodka, Bailey’s, and Kahlua.
It is sweet and strong and it always makes you feel just a little bit better.
Her fondness of fun times (and Betty Boop and classic Country) was matched by her fervor for spending time with and taking care of family.
After her brother-in-law had a heart transplant, she faithfully wore her Donate Life Recipient Family and green looped awareness lapel pins everywhere she went. When she changed jackets, the pins did, too.
She extended her love to the donor family in Wichita—and even corrupted them into her Iron Butterfly craze.
“How’s Miss Iron Butterfly doing?” they would always ask. They loved their Miss Iron Butterfly, just as we all did.
After all, it was such an effortless thing to do.
A person like Patsy only comes around once in a lifetime, if you are lucky. And when you have the good fortune of such an individual in your life, you can’t imagine a world without her in it.
The world lost a beautiful human last week.
We held her hand. We offered her comfort. We hoped she heard us, if only for a brief moment.
And we sat by her side as her soul floated off, peacefully, like a butterfly in the breeze.
The Earth will never be quite as lovely now without Patsy Hanna in it.
Or, as filled with laughter. And a snorting chuckle here and there.
Today will be a day of official goodbyes.
But Miss Iron Butterfly will never leave our hearts. People like that never do.
She was strong and sweet. But most of all, being around her always made you feel better.
A whole lot better.
Thank you so kindly, Pats, for all the smiles and memories and love. Fly free.
Cheers to a life well-lived.
I’ll love and miss and treasure you for the rest of my days.
And… I expect that Iron Butterfly, ready and waiting when my time comes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.